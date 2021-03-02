S1 Biopharma CEO Nick Sitchon to Participate in Maxim Group LLC Review of Late Stage Innovations in Women's Health

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S1 Biopharma, Inc. (S1), a clinical stage company advancing therapies based on central nervous system targets mediating sexual response, today announced that company CEO Nick Sitchon will participate in a panel discussion on late stage innovations in women's health sponsored by Maxim Group LLC. The virtual program, part of the M-Vest Virtual Conference Series, will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 beginning at 11 am ET.

"In recent years, research has presented many important new insights about the role of the brain in issues associated with sexual health and wellness in both women and men," said Mr. Sitchon. "I look forward to joining in this discussion to share perspectives on these advances and how they are leading to important innovations in women's sexual health."

The panel will be moderated by Jason McCarthy, PhD, Senior Managing Director and Head of Biotechnology Research – Equity Research at Maxim Group LLC. For additional information or to register to attend, please visit: https://www.m-vest.com/events/late-stage-innovations-in-womens-health.

About S1 Biopharma, Inc.

S1 Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of innovative therapies based on central nervous system targets that mediate sexual function and sexual wellness among women and men including erectile dysfunction, hypoactive sexual desire disorder, orgasmic disorder, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead product candidates, Orexa for ED and Lorexys for HSDD, are currently positioned to advance to a Phase 2 and Phase 2b clinical trial, respectively. S1 Biopharma is evaluating partnerships, collaborations and out-licensing deals to accelerate the path to commercialization for its drug candidates in the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit http://s1biopharma.com/ or follow S1 Biopharma on Facebook or Twitter (@s1biopharma).

Media Contact:

Jenna Iacurci

Berry & Company Public Relations

Tel: 212-253-8881

[email protected]

SOURCE S1 Biopharma, Inc.

Related Links

http://s1biopharma.com

