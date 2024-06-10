S2 Capital Acquires Belle Rive Club Apartments and Vineyard Hills, Two Multifamily Properties in Florida and Texas

S2 plans to apply its value-add approach at the Jacksonville- and Austin-based properties

DALLAS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S2 Capital ("S2"), a national, vertically integrated multifamily investment manager, today announced the acquisitions of two multifamily properties, including Belle Rive Club Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida, and Vineyard Hills in Austin, Texas. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

"The Austin and Jacksonville markets continue to demonstrate population and job growth, and combined with the repricing taking place in the multifamily sector, we believe these two properties have attractive risk/reward profiles and are an excellent value," said Ryan Everett, Vice President of Acquisitions at S2. "We are planning operational improvements and value-add upgrades and renovations to both Vineyard Hills and Belle Rive Club Apartments."

The 104-unit Belle Rive Club Apartments at 8715 Belle Rive Blvd in Jacksonville features one- and two-bedroom layouts, with modern appliances, air conditioning, a combination of hardwood floors and carpet, in-unit washers and dryers and a balcony or patio in select units. Residents also access community amenities including a pool, grilling area, dog park, equipped fitness center, clubhouse, car wash area and access to the nearby inland lakes as part of the Royal Lakes neighborhood. The property sits about ten miles southeast of Downtown Jacksonville, seven miles from the University of North Florida and is also in close proximity to numerous restaurants, The Avenues mall and Interstate-95, Route 152 and Route-115 for convenient connection to adjacent areas.

Spanning over 11-acres in Southwest Austin, Vineyard Hills is located at 7631 U.S. Hwy 290 West Austin with 202 units. The multifamily property offers spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom options, each with walk-in closets, a balcony, detached garages and select units with fireplaces, bay windows and tile floors. Additionally, the property features a pool, heated spa, picnic area with BBQ grills, an on-site laundry facility and a dog park. Surrounding Vineyard Hills, the Southwest Austin area has an array of shopping destinations, parks and schools, and is within 25-minutes from historic Downtown Austin.

About S2

Founded in 2012, S2 is a Dallas-based national multifamily investment platform specializing in value-add, opportunistic, and distressed investments. With approximately $10 billion in transaction volume, S2 has acquired over 47,000 units through 137 acquisitions and has successfully invested over $500 million in upgrades and renovations. S2 is a vertically integrated multifamily investment platform investing through its series of commingled closed-end vehicles, with skilled teams in acquisitions, capital formation, construction, asset management and operations working closely together to execute the firm's business plan. The firm concentrates its investments in the U.S. Sunbelt, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee and Virginia, where job and population growth is expected to outpace the national average and contribute to significant renter demand. For more information, visit www.s2cp.com.

