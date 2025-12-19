S2 CAPITAL AND IRON POINT PARTNERS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO SCALE INFILL SHALLOW-BAY INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENTS

The partnership combines S2 Capital's operating expertise with Iron Point's institutional

capital to target value-add industrial assets in high-growth U.S. markets.

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S2 Capital has announced a programmatic joint venture with Iron Point Partners, a Washington DC based real estate private equity firm. Under the partnership, Iron Point will provide limited partner equity to support S2's targeted acquisition strategy focused on value-add, shallow-bay infill industrial assets in high-growth U.S. markets.

The venture will pursue multi-tenant, shallow-bay industrial properties in supply-constrained infill locations with strong demand drivers and repositioning potential. This strategy builds on S2's established industrial footprint across Texas and Florida.

"Iron Point's institutional capital and alignment with our infill, value-add strategy will accelerate our ability to scale efficiently across the Sun Belt," said Chris Roach, President of S2's Industrial division. "The programmatic structure provides the flexible capital needed to capture these opportunities."

"Shallow-bay infill industrial remains one of the most compelling risk-adjusted investment opportunities in the current market, and we are excited to expand our footprint and grow our partnership," said Parker McCormack, Chief Investment Officer of S2's Industrial arm. McCormack additionally shared that the programmatic partnership already closed its first transaction earlier this month. The transaction included a portfolio of two business parks in North Fort Worth totaling 184,313 square feet. A second closing is scheduled for January 2026, bringing the total acquisition to approximately $35 million in asset value and more than 325,000 square feet.

S2 Capital currently manages approximately 11 million square feet of industrial real estate, supported by vertically integrated asset management and property management teams. In addition to continued expansion throughout Texas and Florida, the joint venture plans to enter Atlanta and other Southeastern markets as part of its 2026 growth initiatives.

About S2 Capital

S2 Capital is a Dallas-based real estate investment firm specializing in value-add and opportunistic strategies across multifamily and industrial assets. The firm manages a vertically integrated operating platform with in-house acquisitions, asset management, property management, and leasing capabilities. For more information, visit www.s2cp.com.

About Iron Point Partners

Iron Point Partners is a private equity real estate firm focused on investing in high quality operating platforms and real estate opportunities across targeted sectors. The firm partners with experienced sponsors to execute scalable, long-term investment strategies. For more information, visit www.ironpointpartners.com.

