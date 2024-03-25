S2 Capital Expands Southeast Investments Team

DALLAS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S2 Capital ("S2"), a national, vertically integrated multifamily investment manager, today announced the appointment of Michael Bippus as Vice President, Acquisitions for Southeast markets. Mr. Bippus will lead acquisitions for the firm's multifamily investments in high-growth markets in Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. S2 also announced it has hired Will Foster as a Senior Associate to support the Southeast investments team, with a focus on the Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina markets.

"We're delighted to have Michael heading up acquisitions for our Southeast expansion," said Scott Everett, CEO of S2. "His wide-ranging knowledge of nearly every aspect of multifamily investing and extensive regional experience make him a great choice for deepening S2's footprint in Southeast markets. We also welcome Will, a new Senior Associate, who is a great addition of talent to the Southeast team with deep market knowledge from his years at Eastdil Secured."

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, with 25 years of investment experience, Mr. Bippus most recently served as Managing Director, Acquisitions for Waypoint Residential. Supporting the firm's development from a startup to a national real estate investment platform, he led over $2 billion in transaction volume across core plus and value-add multifamily investments. Prior to that, he served as a Vice President, Acquisitions for Harbor Group International and Berkshire Property Advisors. Mr. Bippus holds a Bachelor of Science from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Georgia Terry College of Business.

Mr. Foster is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. He joins S2 with more than four years of transaction experience, which he developed at global real estate investment bank, Eastdil Secured, as an Associate on the Multifamily Team. There, he completed over $3.5 billion in transaction volume, focusing on core, core plus, value-add and opportunistic multifamily deals. Mr. Foster holds of Bachelor of Arts in public policy analysis from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

About S2

Founded in 2012, S2 is a Dallas-based national multifamily investment platform specializing in value-add, opportunistic, and distressed investments. With approximately $10 billion in transaction volume, S2 has acquired over 46,000 units through 134 acquisitions and has successfully invested over $500 million in upgrades and renovations. S2 is a vertically integrated multifamily investment platform investing through its series of commingled closed-end vehicles, with skilled teams in acquisitions, capital formation, construction, asset management and operations working closely together to execute the firm's business plan. The firm concentrates its investments in the U.S. Sunbelt, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee and Virginia, where job and population growth is expected to outpace the national average and contribute to significant renter demand. For more information, visit www.s2cp.com.

