S2 Capital Hires Connor Austin as Vice President of Capital Formation and Investor Relations

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S2 Capital ("S2"), a vertically integrated residential investment manager, today announced that Connor Austin has joined the firm as Vice President of Capital Formation and Investor Relations to build investor relationships with institutions and wealth management firms in the Western U.S. He will be based in Los Angeles, California.

"We are delighted to welcome Connor to our team as head of our new LA office," said Patrick Connell, Head of Capital Formation and Investor Relations. "His track record of raising capital and talent for building relationships with wealth management firms will help us strategically scale for new opportunities and expand our investor base, particularly in the Western U.S."

Before joining S2, Austin served at iCapital Network for four years, managing relationships with registered investment advisors, regional and independent broker dealers and bank trust clients, and specializing in alternative investment sales, including real estate. During his tenure, he raised several billion in assets from private wealth investors for the Western Region. Previously, he held multiple sales positions at Meltwater Group, a global provider of social and media intelligence services.

Austin earned his B.A. in Economics from Flagler College and holds a Series 7 License.

Founded in 2012, S2 Capital is a Dallas-based national multifamily investment platform specializing in value-add, opportunistic, and distressed investments. With approximately $10 billion in transaction volume, S2 has acquired about 46,000 units through 134 acquisitions and has successfully invested over $500 million in upgrades and renovations. S2 is vertically integrated, comprised of affiliated businesses, including acquisitions, capital formation, construction, asset management, and operations divisions that work closely together to execute the firm's business plan. The firm concentrates its investments in the U.S. Sunbelt, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, where job and population growth is expected to outpace the national average and contribute to significant renter demand. For more information, visit www.s2cp.com.

