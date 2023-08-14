S2 Capital Hires Mark Halford as Vice President, Special Situations

Halford will support distressed and opportunistic acquisitions for the national multifamily investment firm

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S2 Capital ("S2"), a vertically integrated residential investment manager, today announced the hiring of Mark Halford as Vice President, Special Situations. Halford spent a decade with Lone Star Funds, where he participated in over $10 billion of distressed and opportunistic investing, including the takeover of the failed Anglo-Irish Bank that took place in 2011, and will work with the S2 investments team to focus on opportunistic and distressed acquisitions through the firm's commingled fund vehicles.

"The S2 team has seen significant growth over the last few years, and I'm thrilled to welcome Mark as our newest addition," said Scott Everett, Founder and CEO of S2 Capital. "Our latest fund strategy is focusing on distressed and opportunistic acquisitions across the capital stack, including various credit investing strategies, and I'm confident Mark will provide valuable support and expertise."

Following his position as a Senior Vice President at Lone Star Funds' Hudson Advisors L.P., Halford became a Managing Partner at Hillview Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm based in Dallas. Halford began his career in positions at Northmarq Capital and Morgan Stanley Investment Bank.

Halford earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

About S2 Capital
Founded in 2012, S2 Capital is a Dallas-based national multifamily investment platform specializing in value-add, opportunistic, and distressed investments. With approximately $10 billion in transaction volume, S2 has acquired about 46,000 units through 134 acquisitions and has successfully invested over $500 million in upgrades and renovations. S2 is vertically integrated, comprised of affiliated businesses, including acquisitions, capital formation, construction, asset management, and operations divisions that work closely together to execute the firm's business plan. The firm concentrates its investments in the U.S. Sunbelt, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, where job and population growth is expected to outpace the national average and contribute to significant renter demand. For more information, visit www.s2cp.com.

