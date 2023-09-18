S2 Capital Hires Trey Lopez as Vice President of Operations

Lopez will support operations for the firm's property management subsidiary, S2 Residential

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S2 Capital ("S2"), a vertically integrated residential investment manager, today announced the hiring of Trey Lopez as Vice President of Operations for the firm's property management subsidiary, S2 Residential, which owns and manages S2's multifamily portfolio across the U.S. Sunbelt.

"S2 Residential is dedicated to creating competitive, distinctive and well-maintained apartment communities that residents enjoy, and in tandem with our growing portfolio, our team continues to grow so that we can be fully invested in the success of each community," said Marc Everett, Chief Operating Officer at S2. "We're excited to welcome Trey to the team, and look forward to the property management expertise he will contribute as we continue to provide high-quality communities for our residents."

With over eighteen years of experience in multifamily management, Lopez will be responsible for supporting the S2 Residential operations team, which manages multifamily properties in high-growth Arizona, Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina markets. Prior to joining S2, Lopez held Director of Operations and Managing Director roles at multifamily real estate firm Cortland, leading the management of nearly 80 communities totaling over 26,000 homes, after accumulating prior property management experience at Lane Company, Gables Residential, Bell Partners and Pegasus Residential.

Lopez holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia, as well as a Certified Property Manager designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management.

About S2 Capital

Founded in 2012, S2 Capital is a Dallas-based national multifamily investment platform specializing in value-add, opportunistic, and distressed investments. With approximately $10 billion in transaction volume, S2 has acquired about 46,000 units through 134 acquisitions and has successfully invested over $500 million in upgrades and renovations. S2 is vertically integrated, comprised of affiliated businesses, including acquisitions, capital formation, construction, asset management, and operations divisions that work closely together to execute the firm's business plan. The firm concentrates its investments in the U.S. Sunbelt, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, where job and population growth is expected to outpace the national average and contribute to significant renter demand. For more information, visit www.s2cp.com.

