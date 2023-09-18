S2 Capital Hires Trey Lopez as Vice President of Operations

News provided by

S2 Capital

18 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Lopez will support operations for the firm's property management subsidiary, S2 Residential

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S2 Capital ("S2"), a vertically integrated residential investment manager, today announced the hiring of Trey Lopez as Vice President of Operations for the firm's property management subsidiary, S2 Residential, which owns and manages S2's multifamily portfolio across the U.S. Sunbelt.

"S2 Residential is dedicated to creating competitive, distinctive and well-maintained apartment communities that residents enjoy, and in tandem with our growing portfolio, our team continues to grow so that we can be fully invested in the success of each community," said Marc Everett, Chief Operating Officer at S2. "We're excited to welcome Trey to the team, and look forward to the property management expertise he will contribute as we continue to provide high-quality communities for our residents."

With over eighteen years of experience in multifamily management, Lopez will be responsible for supporting the S2 Residential operations team, which manages multifamily properties in high-growth Arizona, Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina markets. Prior to joining S2, Lopez held Director of Operations and Managing Director roles at multifamily real estate firm Cortland, leading the management of nearly 80 communities totaling over 26,000 homes, after accumulating prior property management experience at Lane Company, Gables Residential, Bell Partners and Pegasus Residential.

Lopez holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia, as well as a Certified Property Manager designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management.

About S2 Capital
Founded in 2012, S2 Capital is a Dallas-based national multifamily investment platform specializing in value-add, opportunistic, and distressed investments. With approximately $10 billion in transaction volume, S2 has acquired about 46,000 units through 134 acquisitions and has successfully invested over $500 million in upgrades and renovations. S2 is vertically integrated, comprised of affiliated businesses, including acquisitions, capital formation, construction, asset management, and operations divisions that work closely together to execute the firm's business plan. The firm concentrates its investments in the U.S. Sunbelt, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, where job and population growth is expected to outpace the national average and contribute to significant renter demand. For more information, visit www.s2cp.com.

Media Contacts
Lambert:
Lisa Baker
[email protected]
(603) 868-1967

Megan Bowman
[email protected]
(616) 258-5763

SOURCE S2 Capital

Also from this source

S2 Capital Hires Connor Austin as Vice President of Capital Formation and Investor Relations

S2 Capital Hires Mark Halford as Vice President, Special Situations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.