S2 CAPITAL MAKES STRATEGIC PUSH INTO THE ATLANTA INDUSTRIAL MARKET WITH SENIOR HIRE

S2 Capital Has Appointed Danny Bernstein as Vice President of Acquisitions, Signaling Continued Expansion Across High-Growth Sunbelt Markets.

DALLAS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S2 Capital, a national vertically integrated real estate investment manager, today announced the hiring of Danny Bernstein as Vice President of Acquisitions, Southeast. The appointment marks a significant milestone in S2 Capital's industrial growth strategy as the firm makes its entrance into one of the Southeast's most dynamic and high-growth logistics corridors in the Atlanta industrial market.

Danny Bernstein as Vice President of Acquisitions, Southeast - S2 Capital, Industrial

Bernstein joins S2 Capital from Link Logistics, bringing deep local market expertise and a robust network of broker and owner relationships in one of the country's most competitive industrial submarkets. In his new role, Bernstein will lead acquisition strategy across the Atlanta market, where he has spent the majority of his career, while also driving pipeline generation and helping shape regional investment strategy across the broader Southeast region.

The hire comes on the heels of S2 Capital's recently announced programmatic joint venture with Iron Point Partners. That partnership established a dedicated vehicle to pursue industrial acquisitions across the Sunbelt, and Bernstein's appointment is a direct reflection of S2's commitment to deploying capital under that platform.

"Danny's appointment represents a significant step in our continued effort to build a best-in-class industrial platform across the Sunbelt," said Chris Roach, President of S2 Capital's Industrial division. "Atlanta is a market we have had high interest in for some time, and Danny is exactly the kind of local expert with institutional experience that positions us to move quickly and at scale. We are excited to have him leading our charge in the Southeast."

When asked about his outlook, Bernstein had this to say: "Atlanta industrial is where I've built my career and where I see the most compelling opportunity in the Southeast right now. S2 has the platform, the capital, and the conviction to move decisively in this market. The timing couldn't be better."

About S2 Capital

S2 Capital is a Dallas-based real estate investment manager specializing in residential and industrial across opportunistic, value-add, credit, and core-plus strategies. S2 has transacted over $13 billion since its inception and maintains a fully integrated platform encompassing acquisitions, development, capital formation, construction, asset management, and property management. For more information, visit www.s2cp.com.

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SOURCE S2 Capital LLC