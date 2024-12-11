S2 Capital Promotes Five Professionals to Managing Director and Three to Vice President

The firm also welcomes one new Managing Director

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S2 Capital ("S2"), a vertically integrated multifamily investment manager, announced the promotion of eight professionals to senior positions and a new hire. Underscoring the firm's continued growth and expansion, most of these promotions are for individuals in offices across the United States.

Scott Everett, CEO of S2 Capital, said, "It is my pleasure to announce these five well-deserved promotions to Managing Director and to welcome a new Managing Director. They are proven, dynamic leaders with a demonstrated record of excellence and commitment to the success of S2 and our investors. I also want to recognize our newly promoted Vice Presidents for their success and their new roles in S2's acquisitions and asset management operations."

The promotions and new appointment are as follows:

Managing Director & Head of Acquisitions – Ryan Everett – Dallas, TX

Managing Director, Acquisitions – Michael Bippus – Atlanta, GA

Managing Director & Head of Capital Formation & IR – Patrick Connell – Greenwich, CT

Managing Director, Head of Asset Management – Cole Stephens – Dallas, TX

Managing Director, Accounting – Dilliana Stewart – Dallas, TX (new hire)

Managing Director, Portfolio Management – Jared Everett – Dallas, TX

Vice President, Asset Management – Brooks Teeter – Dallas, TX

Vice President, Acquisitions – Cole Ortega – Denver, CO

Vice President, Acquisitions – Will Foster – Charlotte, NC

About S2 Capital

Founded in 2012, S2 is a Dallas-based multifamily investment platform specializing in value-add and core-plus investments. With approximately $10 billion in transaction volume, S2 has acquired over 48,000 units through 140 acquisitions across high-growth domestic markets. S2 is currently targeting opportunities in Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, where job and population growth is expected to outpace the national average and contribute to significant renter demand. S2 is a vertically integrated multifamily investment platform investing through its series of commingled value-add, closed-end vehicles and one core-plus, open-ended vehicle with skilled teams in acquisitions, construction, operations, asset management, and capital formation working closely together to execute the firm's business plan. For more information, visit www.s2cp.com.

