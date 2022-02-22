S2 Cognition Announces Leadership Changes Amidst Expansion Plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S2 Cognition (www.s2cognition.com), a science-meets-tech-meets-sports platform that is currently being used at the highest levels of collegiate athletics by teams in every major conference, and in professional sports by Major League Baseball, the NFL, the NBA, and MLS delivering a patented technology responsible for measuring how an athlete's brain works when making split second decisions, announced today that it has appointed entrepreneur and former Fintech executive, Vaden Landers, as its new Chief Executive Officer replacing current CEO, Tom Noland, who will stay on with the company as acting Chief Financial Officer.

Commenting on the announcement, Vaden Landers said, "while I have been fortunate to have spent nearly 35 years of my life and the entirety of my professional career in the Financial Technology ("Fintech") and software space, as a former athlete and lover of sports, being able to step into a company like S2 Cognition and work with brilliant and incredibly talented founders like Brandon and Scott, as well as the extremely passionate and capable team they have assembled, is a blessing. The S2 evaluation is truly innovative in that it quantifies an individual's ability to link what they see - to what they decide - to what they do, however applied, whether in the world of sports, in a corporate setting, in law enforcement or the military. In the future I can envision a world where every competitive athlete has an S2 score, much in the same way golfers maintain a handicap, and those scores will allow athletes to better understand how they stack up against their competition and continually build upon the drill prescriptions S2 offers by way of the custom S2 Report that is generated post-evaluation. Landers concluded, "I couldn't be more excited to lead S2 as we write the next chapters of what is a very fascinating story. Having Tom remain on as CFO will allow for needed continuity during the transition and ensure we do not skip a beat."

Co-Founder and COO, Scott Wylie added, "Brandon and I are grateful for Tom's many contributions during his tenure as CEO, which have brought us to this critical inflection point in the business. We are excited that Vaden has decided to take the reins at S2 and are confident his experience building and scaling in the Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") space will position S2 to further innovate and move with purpose downstream into youth sports and laterally into other strategic markets where split-second decisions are paramount to performance."

Brandon Ally, Vice President of Business Development & Co-Founder of S2, said, "Tom has been invaluable to us during the formative years of our business. He has served S2 well and been a trusted advisor and leader since 2015. Under his leadership we have positioned ourselves to now begin to scale as we bring a modified version of the cognitive assessment batteries to youth athletes across the nine major sports we currently support, similar to those we have routinely administered at the professional and collegiate level since our inception. Vaden will be instrumental in leading the company through this expansion effort as we broaden our distribution capabilities, bring on certified testing labs through partnership arrangements with player development facilities around the country, and increase brand awareness amongst the masses in market areas of focus."

