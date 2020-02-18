S2A Launches Nationwide Search for Eight MegaFactory Locations to Build "GreenLux" Smart Homes and Commercial Buildings

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S2A Modular – creator of the first electrically self-sustaining, custom and smart-connected "GreenLux" luxury residences and commercial buildings – has launched a nationwide search for locations to build eight MegaFactory facilities that will drive positive economic impact for regions, cities and municipalities.

"With two S2A MegaFactories already under construction, we're immensely excited to begin the process of selecting eight additional sites to build our next eight facilities – which will create hundreds of jobs and help stimulate local, regional and state economies," said John Rowland, president and co-founder of S2A. "Electrically self-sufficient and smart #GreenLux residences and commercial buildings have created a wave of excitement globally – driving a future that's no longer reliant on old and antiquated energy grids, costly and slow construction techniques, old property value models and high energy bills. The demand from real estate developers and customers is massive – and we look forward to bringing our manufacturing facilities to various regions that would benefit from both a MegaFactory, as well as the new homes and commercial buildings constructed there."

Real Economic Impact. #GreenLux Brand Demand. Global Implications.

S2A is engaging cities and municipalities with designated business development programs designed to incentivize and streamline the process for growing companies.

Several cities across the country have created programs designed to attract corporations of all sizes by offering tax incentives, streamlined permitting, grants, special real estate programs and other benefits to help speed up development efforts.

Impact: with S2A present within a region, home buyers and real estate developers will have ready access to higher quality, energy-efficient homes, hotels, multiuse facilities and commercial buildings produced in a climate-controlled factory using technologically advanced construction techniques. Economic development will be delivered from both the manufacturing facility, as well as the buildings that are manufactured there.

The #GreenLuxHome and #GreenLux Commercial Revolution.

The S2A MegaFactory and its workforce are at the center of the company's proprietary construction method that produces high-quality structures in a fraction of the time it takes to build a traditional site-built home or commercial building. High-quality materials and skilled craftsmen work in pods that are task-organized to build specific aspects of each structure.

Shattering Conventional Thought on Construction: #GreenLux buildings are setting a new standard in the industry with high-end design and materials, faster construction speed, tailor-made premium features and "surplus energy income" (Net Zero) – which may even result in the utility companies paying residents and companies for contributing energy to the grid.

S2A Modular has continued to establish itself as a leader in the smart home revolution, with Coldwell Banker ABR backing the #GreenLuxHome as the model for what a "smart home certified" residence can and should be.



Multi-use commercial buildings and world-class hotels are now being built modular, changing the game with better efficiency, better design, electrical self-sufficiency and integrated smart features "out of the box."

Superior Quality Construction: Instead of the way traditional structures are built at a site where building materials are being constantly exposed to the elements and other hazards, S2A structures are built in a controlled environment where nearly finished rooms and other sections of the building are created – complete with flooring, interior elements, appliances and other features designed to customer needs and preferences.

Government and other appropriate entities interested in submitting proposals or more information may contact Brian Kuzdas, CEO of S2A Modular, at Brian@S2Amodular.com.

For media/analysts looking to schedule an interview with an S2A executive, contact S2AModular@goDRIVEN360.com.

About S2A Modular

The Future Is Here. Introducing the #GreenLuxHome.

The first electrically self-sustaining, custom luxury homes are changing the way the world understands residential buildings – creating a new standard in stylish design, construction speed, tailor-made features with high-end materials, "surplus energy income" (Net Zero) and smart-connected living. From constructing the latest in patented graphene solar panel-charged designer homes, full communities, commercial buildings to world-class hotels, the stunning S2A MegaFactory is a one-of-a-kind manufacturing center, producing impeccable structures that usher in a new era in better building and living. No more energy bills. Faster construction. Immediately higher home value compared with traditional "site-built" structures. #GreenLuxSavesBucks. Visit www.S2AModular.com and join the #GreenLuxHome revolution on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

