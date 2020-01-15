S2A's #GreenLuxHome Will Feature the World's Only Patented Graphene Solar Panel From FreeVolt
- The first electrically self-sustaining, custom luxury homes from S2A will be powered by the only graphene solar panel in existence globally, changing the game with unprecedented energy production, durability, immunity to climate, and overall service life
- Exclusive: S2A is the only modular construction and real estate development entity with the rights to feature built-in FreeVolt's patented PV Graf™ technology in the United States
- Breakthrough solar technology is unlike any other in existence: near-indestructible graphene eliminates degradation, moisture threat, and temperature effectiveness issues that other solar panels face
S2A Modular – creator of the first electrically self-sustaining, custom and smart-connected luxury residence, the #GreenLuxHome – is the only modular residential/commercial building entity with the right to feature patented PV Graf™ technology from FreeVolt, a disruptive European solar company that has developed the world's first and only graphene solar panel.
Scientific Breakthrough: Patented Graphene Solar Panel Technology Marks A New Era
- Existing solar panels on the market face a variety of issues that are now a thing of the past.
- Far Longer Service Life, Lower Production Costs:
- Microcracks, caused by high-temperature soldering of expensive metals during production, have negatively affected power output, reliability, and overall effectiveness of all other solar panels on the market.
- PV Graf™ technology eliminates thermal stress during production and cracking that results from that production – resulting in dramatically longer service life and far better, lasting efficiency. Production costs are also lowered by removing the need for metals like silver and copper.
- Temperature-Immune Performance, Massive Increase In Energy Production Rates:
- Real-world conditions, such as temperature from weather, rain, time of day, and other factors affect energy production rates and effectiveness in other solar panels.
- PV Graf™ technology creates more than 20 percent greater energy production (kWh per kWp). The graphene-based material also makes the new technology immune to temperature and other environmental factors that otherwise would reduce production of current. No matter what mother nature brings, PV Graf™ technology delivers consistent and better performance. And moisture is no longer a threat.
- Graphene Is 200 Times More Durable Than Steel = Virtually No Degradation.
- The scientific properties associated with graphene, including near-indestructible qualities, enable PV Graf™ technology to virtually eliminate degradation. Extreme durability dramatically extends service life and removes almost all the reliability issues that have been associated with other solar panels.
#GreenLuxHome and #GreenLux Commercial Building Owners Enjoy Exclusive FreeVolt Technology Access
- Smarter Energy:
- Exclusively relying on a Tesla Powerwall and FreeVolt PV Graf™ solar panels, the #GreenLuxHome not only eliminates costs associated with energy – utility companies may even pay residents for contributing energy to the grid.
- The vastly superior benefits associated with graphene solar panels are combined with a centralized smart home system that controls many aspects across the household – from energy, electronics, appliances, security and more. All controlled by a single mobile app.
- The same technology is applied to businesses, with #GreenLux commercial buildings featuring smart technologies on an enterprise-level – including next-generation energy systems.
"This is not just a better solar panel – this is the first and only technology of its kind, featuring graphene," said Ryan Leusch, business development director of S2A Modular. "It's a completely different solar science, with patented architecture and materials, that turns the industry on its head. With current solar panels, effectiveness declines in as little 5-6 years when materials begin to degrade and energy output decreases. With FreeVolt's PV Graf™ technology, which brings a near-indestructible quality, service life and energy production are dramatically enhanced – while also eliminating degradation and making it immune to any temperature or weather factors that negatively affect other solutions out there. Only S2A #GreenLuxHome units and commercial buildings will be able to feature PV Graf™ panels built-in – ushering in an exciting new era in solar technology and green living worldwide."
About S2A Modular
The Future Is Here. Introducing the #GreenLuxHome.
The first electrically self-sustaining, custom luxury homes are changing the way the world understands residential buildings – creating a new standard in stylish design, construction speed, tailor-made features with high-end materials, "surplus energy income" (Net Zero), and smart-connected living. From constructing the latest in superior solar battery-charged designer homes, full communities, commercial buildings to world-class hotels, the stunning S2A MegaFactory is a one-of-a-kind manufacturing center, producing impeccable structures that usher in a new era in better building and living. No more energy bills. Faster construction. Immediately higher home value compared with traditional "site-built" structures. #GreenLuxSavesBucks. Visit www.S2AModular.com and join the #GreenLuxHome revolution on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.
