S2C Accelerates Billion Gate FPGA Prototyping with Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ VU19P Based Systems

With a high logic gate count to total resources ratio, Xilinx's Virtex UltraScale+ VU19P is the highest density FPGA offered by Xilinx and is optimal for ASIC and SOC prototyping. Manufactured on TSMC's 16nm process technology, the VU19P is 1.6X larger and 30% faster than its highly popular 20nm predecessor the Virtex UltraScale 440. Leveraging four VU19P FPGAs, S2C's Prodigy S7-19PQ delivers:

Up to 196M equivalent ASIC gates

equivalent ASIC gates 5,288 high-performance I/Os for peripheral expansions & multi-system connectivity

176 high-speed transceivers tested at 16Gbps

Up to 8 on-board DDR4 SO-DIMMs running up to 2,400Mbps totaling 128GB

A solid design partitioning tool is as important as high-density FPGAs in addressing hyperscale prototyping. S2C is releasing its Player Pro Compile software with many new features that not only improves the quality of results but also increases prototyping productivity. Key features of Player Pro Compile software include:

Faster partition engine supporting billion-gate designs

Enhanced pin-multiplexing macro increases system performance up to 50%

Flexible pin-multiplexing ratios across multiple clock domains

Up to 70% time saving via optimized black-box flow

Fully automated TCL scripting support

Multiple S7-VU19P Logic Systems can be connected to scale logic gate capacity while Player Pro software addresses design partitioning to provide an effective and efficiently billion-gate prototyping solution. Inter-FPGA connectivity is also made simple with guided GUI flow in the software and reliable low-noise interconnect cables from S2C.

The S7-VU19P Logic Systems can leverage and benefit from other prototyping productivity tools from S2C. Player Pro Runtime software, which is included with the purchase of Prodigy prototyping systems, offers convenient features such as advanced clock management, integrated self-test, automatic board detection, I/O voltage programming, multiple FPGA downloads, remote system monitoring and management. S2C's Multi-Debug Module provides concurrent deep trace debugging and cross-triggers over multiple FPGAs with reduced or no recompiles when selecting new signals and no consumption of FPGA memories. S2C's ProtoBridge is a PCIe based connectivity linking a host computer and the SoC design being prototyped to enable system level co-modeling. S2C also provides a large library of off-the-shelf daughter card interfaces and accessories as Prototype Ready IP to simplify access to real-world data and inter-system connectivity.

"We have been working closely with our customers to develop functionality to meet tomorrow's prototyping needs today," said Toshio Nakama, CEO of S2C. "As a result, we are continuously investing and releasing new hardware and software to bring innovation, higher productivity and increased value to our customers. I am excited to announce our Prodigy S7-19P prototyping systems, with Player Pro software, and that our customers can expect more exciting announcements to come from S2C."

Availability

The Prodigy S7-19P prototyping systems, and Player Pro Compile software, are available for purchase now. For more information, please contact your local S2C sales representative, or visit www.s2cinc.com/products/prodigy-logic-systems/s7-series

About S2C

S2C, is a global leader of FPGA prototyping solutions for today's innovative SoC/ASIC designs. S2C has been successfully delivering rapid SoC prototyping solutions since 2003. With over 500 customers and more than 3,000 systems installed, our highly qualified engineering team and customer-centric sales team understands our users' SoC development needs. S2C has offices and sales representatives in the US, Europe, Israel, mainland China, Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information please visit www.s2cinc.com.

