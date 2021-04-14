S2C Announces Next-Gen Prodigy MDM Pro to Simplify and Speed Up FPGA Prototyping Debug Process

Deeper, Faster and more Versatile

Deeper Trace : 64GB of built-in waveform storage

: 64GB of built-in waveform storage Faster Sampling: Up to 125MHz sampling rate

Simultaneous debug of up to 8 FPGAs

Dynamic read back of FPGA contents

SHANGHAI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S2C, a world leader in FPGA-based prototyping solutions for accelerated SoC verification, today announces the newly upgraded ProdigyTM Multi-Debug Module Pro (MDM ProTM). S2C's popular Prodigy Multi-Debug Module (MDMTM) has been helping FPGA prototyping customers to shorten the debug process and get their designs to market quickly with greater confidence. S2C's MDM solution captures and stores waveforms continuously in a dedicated standalone hardware removing the need to consume FPGA memory and provides simultaneous debugging across multi-FPGAs. The newly MDM Pro is enhanced with deeper trace to store up to 64GB of waveforms, faster sampling rate of up to 125MHz, faster bandwidth to support simultaneous debug of up to 8 FPGAs and new features such as dynamic probing to enable readback of internal DFF/BRAM values and advance triggers. MDM Pro currently supports trace up to 16K probes per FPGA in 8 groups of 2K probes without re-compile. Future software update is expected to expand to 64K probes in 8 groups of 8K.

MDM Pro now offers two modes of operations to further enhance flexibility and productivity. The traditional Compile mode works with Player Pro cockpit to specify debug nodes and trigger condition. In the new IP mode, users can directly instantiate the debug IP in the DUT design and bypass the Player ProTM setup.

Quad S7-19P and Quad 10M Logic SystemTM customers can enjoy most of the features offered by MDM Pro without the needed for a separate standalone module. An embedded MDM Pro hardware is already prebuilt into Quad S7-19P and Quad 10M Logic systems ready to offer concurrent debug of 4 FPGAs and 32GB of waveform storage without additional hardware cost.

"Prototyping is all about correct design issues efficiently and effectively and getting the designs out to the market quickly with minimal bugs." said Ying J. Chen, VP of Marketing & Sales of S2C. "Conventional debugging tools provided by FPGA vendors often fall short when it comes to FPGA prototyping. These tools are limited to debugging one FPGA at a time with very restrictive trace depth and they consume valuable FPGA memory and logic resources. Debugging one FPGA at a time can also easily introduce more errors in other FPGAs. We are excited to introduce the feature-rich MDM Pro to bring more productivity to our customers."

Availability

MDM Pro is currently open for booking and it is scheduled for July 2021 release. For more information, please contact your local S2C sales representative, or visit www.s2ceda.com.

About S2C

S2C, is a global leader of FPGA prototyping solutions for today's innovative SoC/ASIC designs. S2C has been successfully delivering rapid SoC prototyping solutions since 2003. With over 500 customers and more than 3,000 systems installed, our highly qualified engineering team and customer-centric sales team understands our users' SoC development needs. S2C has offices and sales representatives in the US, Europe, Israel, China, Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

S2C, the S2C logo, Prodigy, MDM, MDM Pro, Logic System and Logic Matrix are trademarks or registered trademarks of S2C. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE S2C Limited

Related Links

http://www.s2ceda.com

