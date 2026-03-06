S2C Arizona, Inc. dba Safe2core Expands Hydro Excavation, Utility Potholing & Vacuum Excavation Services Across Arizona

PHOENIX, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S2C Arizona, Inc., doing business as Safe2core, today announced the expansion of its Hydro Excavation, Utility Potholing, Vacuum Excavation, and Air Excavation services across Arizona, strengthening its role as a full-scope subsurface investigation and non-destructive excavation contractor.

As infrastructure and commercial development continue to accelerate throughout the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan Area and Southern Arizona, Safe2core has increased its excavation capacity to support engineers, municipalities, utilities, and commercial contractors statewide.

Newly Expanded Excavation Services

Hydro Excavation & Utility Potholing

Safe2core utilizes high-pressure water and industrial vacuum systems to safely expose underground gas, electric, fiber, sewer, and water lines. This non-destructive method significantly reduces utility strike risk while providing precise daylighting and depth verification for engineering and SUE projects.

Vacuum Excavation

Controlled soil removal in congested utility corridors and confined spaces where mechanical digging would present unnecessary risk.

Air Excavation

Non-water excavation methods ideal for fiber, telecom, and electrical infrastructure projects, particularly in sensitive environments where moisture must be minimized.

These expanded capabilities allow Safe2core to provide a comprehensive Locate → Verify → Expose workflow for complex construction and infrastructure projects.

Complete Subsurface Service Stack

In addition to expanded excavation services, S2C Arizona, Inc. dba Safe2core provides:

Utility Locating / Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

Professional underground utility mapping using:

GPR Locating

Electromagnetic Detection (EM)

Magnetometers (MAG)

GPS-based utility mapping

Accurate locating prior to excavation or cutting prevents service interruptions and hazardous damage.

Concrete Scanning / Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

Real-time concrete imaging to locate:

Rebar

Post-tension cables

Conduits

Embedded structural hazards

Unlike X-ray technology, GPR is non-radioactive and allows technicians to operate safely without vacating the jobsite.

CCTV Pipeline Video Inspection

Safe2core technicians hold PACP/MACP/LACP certifications through NASSCO. Services include:

Defect coding

Asset condition assessment

Sewer and drainage inspection

Rehabilitation planning support

Concrete Cutting / Core Drilling / Slab & Wall Sawing

Diamond cutting specialists work in coordination with scanning technicians to reduce unforeseen structural risks and lower overall project costs.

Expanded Arizona Service Area Coverage

S2C Arizona, Inc. dba Safe2core now serves:

Greater Phoenix Metropolitan Area: Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Peoria, Tempe, Surprise, Goodyear, Buckeye, Avondale, Queen Creek, Sun City, Sun City West, Cave Creek, Anthem, Laveen, Gold Canyon

Southern Arizona: Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita

Central & Northern Arizona: Casa Grande, Maricopa, Florence, Prescott, Flagstaff, Sedona, Cottonwood, Payson, Chino Valley

Strategic Positioning

"With Arizona's continued growth, accurate subsurface data and safe excavation practices are essential," said Antonio Guzman, Founder of Safe2core. "By expanding our hydro and vacuum excavation services, we are providing Arizona project teams with a fully integrated subsurface solution."

S2C Arizona, Inc., operating as Safe2core, provides professional Utility Locating, Concrete Scanning (GPR), Hydro Excavation, Vacuum & Air Excavation, CCTV Pipeline Inspection, and Concrete Cutting services throughout Arizona. The company specializes in non-destructive subsurface investigation and infrastructure risk mitigation for commercial, engineering, municipal, and utility projects.

SOURCE Safe2Core Inc.