S2C Delivers New Prodigy FPGA Prototyping Solutions with the Industry's Highest Capacity FPGA from Intel

Supports designs up to 80 million ASIC gates with a single FPGA, simplifying the prototyping effort for complex design.

Prodigy Logic System hardware facilitates comprehensive out-of-the-box prototyping, reducing time-to-prototyping.

Complete Player Pro prototyping software-stack streamlines Quartus-based FPGA design compilation, reducing prototype configuration time.

Supported by Prodigy MDM debug module, accelerating design debug.

Supported by a rich portfolio of Prototype Ready IP in the form of plug-play daughter cards, enabling rapid prototype platform bring-up.

The Single S10 10M Prodigy Logic System is optimized and trimmed to assure signal integrity and enable the best performance, supporting up to 1.4 Gbps for general-purpose I/O, and up to 17.4 Gbps for the high-speed transceivers. Remote management capabilities are supported over USB or Ethernet, including FPGA configuration, power on/off/recycle, Virtue UART for debugging, system monitoring, as well as identification of the presence of specific Prodigy daughter cards, and remote test with the auto-detection technology.

The S10 10M Prodigy Logic System is part of S2C Prodigy Complete Prototyping Solutions and works seamlessly with Prodigy Player ProTM software, Prodigy Multi-Debug Module and Prodigy ProtoBridge, to accelerate prototype design verification and software development.

"Intel's Stratix 10 GX 10M FPGA is approximately 2.5 times larger than the current largest commercially available FPGA and is likely to be the highest-capacity single FPGA for the next 2 to 3 years. Using the Stratix 10 GX 10M FPGA will significantly increase current SoC/ASIC design prototyping capacity, simplify the prototyping process and achieve a much lower cost per gate", commented Toshio Nakama, CEO of S2C. "Our immediate availability of the Single S10 10M Prodigy Logic System marks our strong commitment to deliver the best prototyping solutions to accelerate their software development and design validation."

Availability & Resources

S2C is taking orders for the Single S10 10M Prodigy Logic System now. For more information, please contact your local S2C sales representative, or visit www.s2cinc.com.

About S2C

S2C, is a worldwide leader of FPGA prototyping solutions for today's innovative designs. S2C has been successfully delivering rapid SoC prototyping solutions since 2003. S2C provides:

With over 400 customers and more than 2,000 systems installed, S2C's focus is on SoC/ASIC development to reduce the SoC design cycle. Our highly qualified engineering team and customer-centric sales team understands our users' SoC development needs. S2C systems have been deployed by leaders in consumer electronics, communications, computing, image processing, data storage, research, education, automotive, medical, design services, and silicon IP. S2C has offices and distributors in the US, UK, Germany, Israel, Mainland China, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan. For more information, visit www.s2cinc.com .

Intel, Stratix and Quartus are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE S2C

Related Links

http://www.s2cinc.com

