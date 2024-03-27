S2G Ventures Announces Bala Nagarajan as Managing Director of Energy Investment Team

New appointment will broaden the team's ability to accelerate the energy transition and advance economy-wide decarbonization

CHICAGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S2G Ventures ("S2G"), a multi-stage investment firm focused on venture and growth-stage businesses, today announced Bala Nagarajan as managing director of its energy team. Working alongside managing director Francis O'Sullivan, Nagarajan will support S2G's efforts to catalyze capital toward companies that are mainstreaming the energy transition through clean power, mobility, industrial decarbonization and the built environment.

Managing partners Chuck Templeton, Sanjeev Krishnan and Aaron Rudberg and managing directors Bala Nagarajan and Francis O'Sullivan

With an investment track record spanning over 15 years in the energy sector, Nagarajan has led investments in venture and growth-stage companies globally, most recently holding the position of Managing Director and Head of Climate Tech Ventures at NextEra Energy. He has served on the board of several companies in the energy transition sector across clean power, mobility and SaaS.

"Bala brings invaluable global and sector experience in the energy industry covering oil & gas, renewables and utilities. His broad view and understanding of the energy transition landscape will help contribute to our goal of breaking down silos, approaching investments from a systems perspective and helping scale growth companies," said Sanjeev Krishnan, Managing Partner at S2G. "We look forward to seeing the impact of his contributions on our team and the broader industry."

S2G's energy team is focused on the complex interconnections between the energy system and broader economy. It oversees a diversified portfolio focused primarily on growth-stage companies, including numerous investment opportunities at the seams of energy transition themes. The team leverages this understanding to deliver fit-for-purpose clean energy solutions into key areas of energy demand, including the food & agriculture and maritime sectors.

"Addressing the challenges we face in delivering the energy transition is a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity that demands our immediate attention. I am thrilled to be joining the passionate team at S2G to support their work in decisively tackling the limitations posed by today's market structures to unlock the full potential of the energy transition," said Bala Nagarajan, Managing Director at S2G.

With the addition of Nagarajan, S2G believes it is well-positioned to continue accelerating energy investment opportunities with fit-for-purpose backing needed to drive scale and amplify measurable impact. This conviction aligns with insights shared in S2G's recent report - The Missing Middle: Capital Imbalances in the Energy Transition - which emphasizes the critical role of strategic investments in catalyzing the nearly $200 trillion in cumulative investment needed for achieving economy-wide decarbonization by mid-century.

Bala Nagarajan Bio:

Bala Nagarajan is a Managing Director for the Energy Investment Team. Bala has over 15 years of experience in the energy sector originating and executing transactions across the globe. Prior to joining S2G, Bala served as a Managing Director at NextEra Energy, where he led the Climate Tech Ventures team. Before NextEra, Bala helped set up Equinor's clean energy fund in London and relocated to New York City in 2018 to lead their Americas team. Prior to that, Bala was the co-founder and CEO of Dawn Energy, a renewable energy development platform in the UK. His prior experiences include roles with PwC, Arthur Andersen, Citigroup, Lehman Brothers and Huck Capital. Bala is a Chartered Accountant from India and an MBA graduate from IESE Business School, Spain.

About S2G Ventures:

S2G Ventures, the direct investment team of Builders Vision, partners with entrepreneurs who are working on solutions to some of the world's greatest challenges across the food, agriculture, oceans and clean energy markets. We provide capital, mentorship and value-added resources to companies pursuing innovative market-based solutions that generate positive social, environmental and financial returns. S2G provides our partners with flexible capital solutions that can range from seed and venture funding through growth equity to debt and infrastructure financing. For more information about S2G, visit s2gventures.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

