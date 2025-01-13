S2G Ventures Announces Rebrand to S2G Investments and New Visual Identity

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S2G Ventures ("S2G"), a multi-stage investment firm focused on the food & agriculture, oceans, and energy sectors, today announced it has changed its name to S2G Investments. The firm has also unveiled a refreshed logo and visual identity that better reflects its multi-stage investment focus and evolving role in the market.

Invested at the Seams of Sector Transition

As part of the rebrand, S2G unveiled its new tagline, "Invested at the Seams of Sector Transition." This tagline underscores the firm's distinct investment approach, which focuses on identifying and addressing the critical overlaps between interconnected sectors, asset classes and ecosystems. S2G believes its understanding of these seams helps the firm unlock investment opportunities, anticipate market trends, manage risks and create value-added partnerships.

Over the last decade, S2G has established itself in the market for its deep sector experience and systems-focused investment approach, which aims to generate both financial results and positive environmental and human health outcomes. With $2.5 billion in committed capital and over 100 portfolio companies worldwide, S2G will remain committed to its mission of empowering passionate leadership teams and entrepreneurs to bring innovative technologies and business models to market.

"This rebrand is not just a visual refresh; it's a distillation of who we are and what we stand for," said Tonya Bakritzes, Chief Marketing Officer at S2G. "The new identity reflects our evolution and reaffirms our commitment to partnering with companies who we believe are reshaping industries and driving sector transition. It's about ensuring our brand resonates with the bold vision we share with our portfolio and ecosystem."

About S2G Investments:

S2G is a multi-stage investment firm focused on venture and growth-stage businesses across food & agriculture, oceans, and energy. The firm provides capital and value-added resources to companies and leadership teams pursuing market-based solutions designed to deliver greater value, improved outcomes, and enhanced performance over traditional alternatives. With a commitment to creating long-term, measurable outcomes, S2G structures flexible capital solutions that can range from venture funding through growth equity to debt and infrastructure financing. For more information about S2G, visit s2ginvestments.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

