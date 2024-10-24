S2G Ventures Report Highlights AI's Potential for Unlocking Climate Solutions and Productivity

Through case studies and actionable insights, the report illustrates AI's capacity to unlock both operational efficiency and climate solutions in real-world applications across key sectors.

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S2G Ventures ("S2G"), a multi-stage investment firm focused on the food and agriculture, oceans, and energy sectors, today released a new report—The AI Opportunity: Unlocking Climate Solutions and Productivity in a Volatile World. The report highlights the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in driving both financial and environmental benefits and its ability to help bring powerful solutions to market faster.

S2G's ' invested at the seams ' strategy aims to create value by addressing overlooked gaps across its sectors of focus. This has enabled the firm to identify key opportunities and challenges across its sectors of focus where it believes AI can unlock efficiencies, enhance resource management, and strengthen business models.

"In a world that urgently needs scalable climate solutions, AI's ability to rapidly process data and deliver predictive insights is bringing the deployment of powerful business models and applications to market faster," said Chuck Templeton, managing partner at S2G. "We're just scratching the surface of this tool's potential to drive transformation in human and planetary health."

S2G believes the opportunity for AI to advance business model innovation and emissions reductions - through optimizing resource use, enhancing efficiencies, and enabling more sustainable business models - is significant. However, data centers that are integral to AI consume significant amounts of electricity that is often generated from non-renewable sources. AI's ability to drive climate progress will largely hinge on the rate of renewable adoption and our ability to make AI technology more resource-efficient.

"AI offers immense potential, but we believe its implementation must be strategic and context-specific," said Vikram Sharma, operating partner at S2G. "I believe successful deployment requires tailored solutions that address the unique needs of each sector, supported by robust infrastructure and timely, high-quality data. Our systems-based approach facilitates the opportunity to apply learnings across our sectors, considering insights from one industry to enhance AI applications in another."

The report highlights five AI use case themes, supported by case studies from S2G portfolio companies and renowned global organizations, which demonstrate AI's potential to enhance business models and showcase shared strategies applicable across the firm's key sectors:

Sustainable Resource Management

AI offers innovative solutions to streamline resource allocation and predict operational inefficiencies to further enhance sustainability while driving profitability and competitive advantage.



Case Study: LineVision is enhancing grid management with an AI-driven platform that monitors transmission line performance and capacity using non-contact sensors and weather data. The platform enables operators to utilize the true maximum capacity of the transmission system, bringing more renewable energy onto the grid and unlocking additional grid capacity needed to power the growth of AI. The platform can increase transmission line capacity by up to 40% with the potential to mitigate 2.5 gigatons of carbon emissions as technology deployments scale.



Supply Chain Optimization

S2G believes supply chain optimization is key for improving sustainable resource use, reducing risks, and driving growth. Leveraging AI can enhance transparency, predictability, and responsiveness, fostering long-term business sustainability.



Case Study: Corvus Robotics is driving supply chain optimization through the launch of Corvus One, the first unmanned warehouse inventory drone. This AI-powered system autonomously scans pallet labels, enhancing inventory visibility without human intervention. Corvus One enables 10 times faster inventory scans, reducing cycle count time from weeks to days, with 100 times more frequent counts, improving accuracy and reducing costs.



Iteration of Formula Prototyping and Product Discovery

AI can accelerate innovation by optimizing product development, allowing companies to adapt quickly to market demands while minimizing resource waste - helping to scale more sustainable, high-value products.



Case Study: Brightseed 's AI-powered platform, Forager®, identifies natural compounds linked to human health. By combining computational biology and machine learning, Forager® accelerates the discovery of bioactive compounds. The company has over seven million compounds in its digital library and has secured partnerships with major brands such as Danone, Archer Daniels Midland, Ocean Spray and more.



Robotics & Automation

AI-driven robotics improve productivity and reduce labor costs, enabling real-time data analysis and operational optimization, which helps businesses meet market demands sustainably.



Case Study: Burro seeks to revolutionize agriculture with AI-powered autonomous robots that assist human workers by automating repetitive tasks. Since 2017, Burro has logged 450,000 autonomous hours and deployed over 400 robots in six countries, achieving a 40% boost in efficiency and a 30% increase in daily productivity, with each robot replacing one to two employees.



Climate Impact Modeling & Adaptation

AI can enhance the forecasting of and response to weather events, aiding industries in preparing for climate risks. Improved predictive capabilities help build resilience and optimize operations post-disaster.



Case Study: Urbint leverages AI to identify and mitigate threats to workers, critical infrastructure, and communities. The platform enables utilities to anticipate a wide range of hazards, empowering them to make more informed and proactive operational decisions. Urbint for Storm Response offers a centralized platform for managing the entire storm and natural disaster response process—helping utilities to secure contractors faster, more effectively manage crews, and shorten restoration times.

As we face mounting climate challenges and market volatility, S2G believes the integration of AI across key sectors can be a pivotal tool in navigating these disruptions. The firm is dedicated to driving forward solutions that harness AI to meet the complex demands of today's world while contributing to a more sustainable and adaptable global economy.

To read the full report, please download it here .

About S2G Ventures:

S2G is a multi-stage investment firm focused on venture and growth-stage businesses across food and agriculture, oceans and energy. The firm provides capital and value-added resources to entrepreneurs and leadership teams pursuing innovative market-based solutions that S2G believes are cheaper, faster or better than traditional alternatives. With a commitment to creating long-term, measurable outcomes, S2G structures flexible capital solutions that can range from seed and venture funding through growth equity to debt and infrastructure financing.

For more information about S2G, visit s2gventures.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

