S2W Inc. is a proud participant in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Ecosystem

SEOUL, South Korea, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S2W Inc. today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Ecosystem. S2W Inc. was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

S2W has earned recognition for its proprietary dark web AI engine, big data technology, and global threat intelligence (TI) capabilities. The company's AI language model, DarkBERT, introduced last year at the Association for Computational Linguistics (ACL), is expected to synergize effectively with 'Copilot for Security,' enhancing Microsoft's AI security ecosystem.

Despite the volatile and unsearchable nature of dark web data, S2W has successfully used DarkBERT to analyze sources of harmful information and track criminals, providing effective data for issues like drug trafficking, information leaks, and hacking. Users of this solution are anticipated to benefit from high-quality services that combine dark web threat intelligence with various other data.

This is not the first collaboration between S2W and Microsoft's U.S. headquarters. Last September, S2W was the first Korean company selected for incubation under Microsoft's Pegasus program, recognizing its strong capabilities in generative AI and cybersecurity. Nine months later, S2W has solidified its status as an official Microsoft partner, strengthening its position as a global data intelligence leader.

Sangduk Suh, CEO of S2W, remarked, "This partnership with Microsoft positions us as a globally recognized company. We will continue to grow as a leading data intelligence firm worldwide, providing top-tier threat intelligence (CTI) services and AI technologies."

"In the context of security, AI's impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed. At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments." said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.

S2W Inc. is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Copilot for Security product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Copilot for Security extensibility.

Copilot for Security is the industry's first generative AI solution that will help security and IT professionals catch what others miss, move faster, and strengthen team expertise. Copilot is informed by large-scale data and threat intelligence, including more than 78 trillion security signals processed by Microsoft each day, and coupled with large language models to deliver tailored insights and guide next steps. With Copilot, you can protect at the speed and scale of AI and transform your security operations.

About S2W Inc.

S2W Inc. is a data intelligence company that was named one of the 'Top 100 Technology Pioneers' by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2023. As an 'AI and security specialized data intelligence company,' S2W is an official partner of INTERPOL, leveraging expertise that combines artificial intelligence, robust security technologies, and big data processing. The company has expanded into the U.S. (with a subsidiary), Singapore, Indonesia, and Taiwan markets, and has been featured at the world's top AI academic conferences for three consecutive years.

The solutions offered by S2W include XARVIS and QUAXAR. XARVIS is an AI-based Cybercrime Intelligence Platform that leverages big data from covert channels such as the Dark Web and Telegram, which are prevalent with cybercrime, to provide essential intelligence crucial for safeguarding national security and ensuring public safety.



QUAXAR is a Comprehensive Cyber Threat Intelligence(CTI) Platform that integrates Digital Risk Protection(DRP), Threat Intelligence(TI), and Attack Surface Management(ASM) solutions into a single, unified system. This robust platform empowers businesses to safeguard their critical internal assets and proactively address potential threats with immediately actionable intelligence.

