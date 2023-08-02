S2W Media Appoints Megan "Mac" Cotanch as New Chief Revenue Officer

Company greets increased market demand with new leadership in the rapidly evolving sales ecosystem.

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S2W Media, a global frontrunner in digital demand generation for B2B sales teams, today proudly announces the appointment of Megan "Mac" Cotanch as its new Chief Revenue Officer.

With an impressive 15+ years of experience exceeding sales and adoption targets with global B2B marketing and media leaders such as Madison Logic and Cision, Cotanch will flex her sales and team-building expertise to drive S2W Media's go-to-market plans in the new B2B buyer landscape.

Megan Cotanch, Chief Revenue Officer S2W Media

"We are delighted to have Megan Cotanch join us as CRO, to spearhead our mission to generate exposure among the right audiences for our clients and help them get the best out of their key accounts," said Puneet Shukla, co-founder and president of S2W Media. "Her experience in developing deep customer relationships and building winning organizational cultures and teams across the sales ecosystem is invaluable and will propel S2W Media into the new generation of B2B sales."

"S2W Media excels with its first party data business model, answering market requirements for direct customer acquisition and is constantly innovating for future trends," said Megan Cotanch, CRO of S2W Media. "As CRO, I'm excited to work in tandem with the team to ensure we are well-equipped to navigate new technologies, transform and guide clients to securing more leads and generating revenue."

Cotanch's proven expertise in customer success with B2B, B2C and Government, sales leadership, and ability to shape a positive, winning organizational culture has led to numerous acquisitions of top-tier accounts. As CRO of S2W Media, Cotanch will lead the expansion of the global sales and marketing organization as it sharpens its vision and accommodates clients and agencies as they adapt to challenging business environments.

In addition to her professional successes, Megan is a previously appointed city official for the city of West Hollywood, California, and currently sits on the Board of Directors for the Humane Society of Naples.

About S2W Media

S2W Media targets and obtains global B2B buyer leads for IT marketers and sales teams. It leverages high-quality B2B decision makers' data to provide the best-in-class lead generation service. Additionally, as a global organization, S2W Media promotes in-language content to non-English speaking B2B buyers and helps clients in designing the most relevant lead generation programs to create a healthy sales cycle. S2W Media's global database of clients delivers millions of leads for customers annually from c-suite to line of business to departmental. Incorporated in 2012, S2W Media has evolved from a supplier-based model to focus primarily on digital demand generation, driving leads and demand for clients across multiple industries.

