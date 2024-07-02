S2W Showcases Leadership in AI and Cybersecurity at UN Conference

- S2W was invited as a key speaker on cybercrime prevention technology at a private conference organized by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (ODC).

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S2W Inc. has solidified its role as a pioneer in AI and cybersecurity with its recent engagement at the United Nations, where it presented on "AI Technology for Tracking Cybercrimes and Its Applications."

The esteemed invitation came as S2W, a specialized data intelligence company led by CEO Sangduk Suh, took the stage as a keynote speaker at the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (ODC) conference. This gathering, held at the UN headquarters in New York on the 28th, convened investigative officers from 193 UN member countries to exchange insights and strategies crucial for tackling international crimes. S2W seized the opportunity to showcase cutting-edge methods and AI technologies, including 'DarkBERT,' the world's first AI language model designed specifically for the dark web.

The UN ODC, established in 1997 to combat drug-related crimes and terrorism, annually hosts private conferences to discuss advancements in security technologies. This year's focus on "Use of Cybercrime Services by Terrorists and Extremists for Dark Web and Cyber Attacks" underscored the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures in a digital era fraught with sophisticated threats.

S2W's participation marked a milestone, as it became the first Korean company directly invited by the UN to present its AI-driven crime-tracking solutions exclusively to UN investigative officers. This recognition highlights S2W's pivotal role in shaping global cybersecurity standards.

Hyunmin Suh, Director of the S2W Business Center, delivered a keynote address emphasizing the escalating role of AI in dark web and Telegram crimes. He elaborated on how DarkBERT enhances cybercrime investigations, a groundbreaking technology jointly developed by S2W and KAIST and first unveiled at the prestigious ACL (Association for Computational Linguistics) conference.

Furthermore, S2W captivated global attention with the introduction of 'DarkCHAT,' a ChatGPT-style chatbot integrated with DarkBERT within S2W's advanced deep dark web search solution, XARVIS. DarkCHAT's prototype demo at the Interpol Global Conference 'IGCC' garnered widespread acclaim, with its showcase video on S2W's official YouTube channel approaching 1.8 million views.

Sangduk Suh, CEO of S2W, expressed pride in presenting their latest AI-driven cybersecurity advancements to a global audience of UN representatives united in combatting cybercrime. He affirmed S2W's commitment to continuous investment in research and development (R&D), reinforcing its position as a global leader and standard-setter in cybersecurity.

Recently, S2W unveiled 'CyBERTuned,' a specialized AI language model for cybersecurity documents, at the prestigious NAACL conference. This release follows the success of DarkBERT, marking S2W's continued innovation in addressing the intricate nuances of cybersecurity challenges globally.

About S2W Inc.

S2W Inc. is a data intelligence company that was named one of the 'Top 100 Technology Pioneers' by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2023. As an 'AI and security specialized data intelligence company,' S2W is an official partner of INTERPOL, leveraging expertise that combines artificial intelligence, robust security technologies, and big data processing. The company has expanded into the U.S. (with a subsidiary), Singapore, Indonesia, and Taiwan markets, and has been featured at the world's top AI academic conferences for three consecutive years.

The solutions offered by S2W include XARVIS and QUAXAR. XARVIS is an AI-based Cybercrime Intelligence Platform that leverages big data from covert channels such as the Dark Web and Telegram, which are prevalent with cybercrime, to provide essential intelligence crucial for safeguarding national security and ensuring public safety.

QUAXAR is a Comprehensive Cyber Threat Intelligence(CTI) Platform that integrates Digital Risk Protection(DRP), Threat Intelligence(TI), and Attack Surface Management(ASM) solutions into a single, unified system. This robust platform empowers businesses to safeguard their critical internal assets and proactively address potential threats with immediately actionable intelligence.

