S2W to Accelerate Global Market Expansion through Integration of QUAXAR Solution with ThreatQuotient Platform

IRVINE, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data intelligence firm S2W Inc. (represented by CEO Sangduk Suh) has announced plans to accelerate global market expansion by providing the 'QUAXAR' solution on the global threat intelligence platform, ThreatQuotient.

ThreatQuotient is a global Threat intelligence platform company headquartered in Virginia, USA. It partners with cybersecurity companies in America, Europe, Middle East and Asia to collect and analyze internal and external threat data, providing threat intelligence services.

The partnership with ThreatQuotient began last November with a request for QUAXAR data integration from ThreatQuotient. S2W will provide vast amounts of threat intelligence-related big data collected from various channels to ThreatQuotient while supporting the derivation of data insights based on AI technology.

S2W has expertise in collecting, processing, and analyzing massive amounts of unstructured data collected from various channels such as the dark web, deep web, and Telegram. Through years of research and experience, it can construct ontology knowledge graphs and derive data insights based on AI technology through structured/unstructured data processing.

Based on this big data analysis, S2W operates the QUAXAR security solution, which enables businesses and organizations to respond to cyber threats. It has already entered the markets in the US (establishing a corporation), Singapore, Indonesia, and Taiwan, and hosted a global webinar for 11 countries in February.

Robert S. Han, Country Managing Director of S2W USA Inc., stated, "We are delighted to present the S2W solution to a worldwide audience via the ThreatQuotient platform. As we move forward, we will diligently pursue diverse strategies to penetrate the global market, continually highlighting S2W's cutting-edge solutions and technologies."

"This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in ThreatQuotient's mission to expand the reach of our cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, Said Robert Streamer - Regional Director for APAC at ThreatQuotient, The partnership with S2W enables us to deliver our comprehensive threat intelligence platform and services to organizations across the region, and thanks to S2W's local expertise and commitment to excellence, customers in Asia can access world-class cybersecurity solutions and services with ease."

SOURCE S2W Inc.; S2W USA Inc.