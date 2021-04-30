S3 Celebrates Successful Launch of Retail-Caliber CRM in Missouri

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovereign Sportsman Solutions (S3) has announced the launch of a new cutting-edge CRM solution for its partners at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). The Customer Relationship Manager, a component of S3's new CORE outdoor experience management platform, fills a gap for fish, wildlife, and parks agencies by introducing a true retail industry-caliber, 360-degree view of customers. With this tool, MDC can take advantage of a myriad of automated marketing capabilities and advanced analytics reporting that leverage the data.

The new CRM empowers the MDC to build relationships with a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts. Just as important, S3 CORE helps the agency keep existing license buyers coming back.

According to S3's Chief Operations Officer Chris Willard, keeping outdoor options top of mind for Missouri customers is essential. "Relevancy is the bi-product of customer engagement. S3 CORE allows the MDC to aid their customers at nearly every step of their journey into the outdoors. Gaining and keeping the attention of customers and potential customers is essential for the future of conservation," said Willard.

One result of this launch is its significant impact on the MDC's revenue stream. Through just the first week of use, S3 CORE automations have helped generate over $280,000 in license sales.

Nathan Bess, MDC's Permit Services & Revenue Manager, said this about S3 CORE CRM: "We are excited to broaden our partnership with Sovereign Sportsman Solutions (S3) even further in being able to maintain relevant and meaningful relationships with those who enjoy Missouri's outdoor resources. The successful launch of S3's marketing platform will not only allow us to better understand and engage with those we serve in a way that respects their unique journey both in their outdoor experiences and (with) our Department, but also provides us with a streamlined and easy-to-use reporting tool to monitor our successes."

S3 CORE CRM was a combined effort between the two long-time partners. Using data to drive decisions and actions is fundamental to the way MDC does business. The Missouri team now has the tool they need to meet their ambitious goals by creating meaningful, supportive, and profitable relationships with their customers.

S3 Vice President of Marketing and Customer Engagement Eric Dinger said building S3 CORE has been a labor of love. "Our team members are deeply passionate about conservation, so to see this platform perform as we knew it could, is rewarding. Thousands of people in Missouri will have a better day outdoors because of this work."

Features of the system include:

Data analysis with easy-to-read and easy-to-share dashboards

Real-time view of participation, revenue, and marketing return on investment

Entry level, easy to navigate custom/ad-hoc reporting tools

Automated engagement programs based on customer behavior driven logic

Advanced Audience Segmentation and Dynamic Content (making sure the right content reaches the right person)

Ability to create and manage 360-degree customer records by integrating and organizing native and disparate data sources at the customer level

Comprehensive customer journey management

Automations that can give time back to agency personnel

About Sovereign Sportsman Solutions

S3 partners with fish, wildlife, campgrounds, and parks agencies to build the software they need to make it easier and more fun for their customers to enjoy the outdoors. Throughout North America, millions of consumers use our technology to purchase their hunting and fishing licenses, make campground reservations, buy a park entry permit, license their boat or ATV and more. And we're just getting started. To learn more visit www.s3gov.com.

