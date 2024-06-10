S3 Collective, a Cannabis Non-Profit, Forms Governmental Advisory Committee Supporting Scientific Standards to Enhance the Quality and Safety of Cannabinoid Products

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S3 Collective, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the cannabis industry through collaboration, education, and standardization, is proud to announce the formation of its Governmental Advisory Committee (GAC). This committee supports S3 Collective's mission to converge scientific research and standards to build an objective global framework that enhances the quality and safety of cannabinoid-containing products.

Third Annual Cannabis Regulators Association External Stakeholder Meeting in Minneapolis, MN (June 2024) Fred Niehaus (S3 Collective Board Member), Tyler Klimas (Former Director Nevada Cannabis Control Board), Christina Dempsey (Former Director of Outreach, California Cannabis Control Board), Elisabeth Berry (S3 Collective Board Member), Scheril Murray Powell (S3 Collective Board Member), David Vaillencourt (S3 Collective Board Chair), and Alena Rodriguez (S3 Collective Technical Director)

The GAC is established to provide a forum for former and current government officials to engage in open dialogue about the needs and challenges facing the industry and government. By bringing together key stakeholders, the GAC will provide invaluable perspectives that S3 Collective can integrate into its work, promoting harmonization of standards, science, and safety aspects of the cannabis and hemp industries.

The inaugural members of this GAC include Tyler Klimas, former Executive Director of the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board, and Christina Dempsey, former Policy & Research Director of the California Department of Cannabis Control. Their expertise and experience will be instrumental in guiding the committee's efforts.

"Christina and Tyler bring a wealth of experience that positions them as thoughtful, knowledgeable, and constructive participants in matters of public policy and public health," said David Vaillencourt, Chair of S3 Collective. "Their careers dedicated to cannabis policy and compliance make their guidance invaluable. Their involvement underscores our commitment to bridging the gap between industry standards and regulatory expectations."

This announcement builds on the S3 Collective's recent acceptance into the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Network of Experts (NoE) program. This initiative furthers S3 Collective's ongoing commitment to public health and safety by providing rapid access to external scientific, clinical, and medical expertise that will further enhance the agency's existing knowledge base.

For more information about the S3 Collective and how to get involved, visit www.s3collective.org or contact [email protected].

About the S3 Collective

The S3 Collective is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to advancing the cannabis, hemp, and other botanical industries through collaboration, education, and standardization. Led by a diverse array of scientific experts and leaders, the S3 Collective aims to accelerate the Scientific research needed to develop and improve Standards that will ensure consumer and patient Safety.

