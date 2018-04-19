S3 Enhances Best Execution Analytics Platform With Equities Execution Efficiency Functionality

The enhanced Best Execution Analytics platform now allows S3 customers to determine the execution efficiency of their large equities orders by analyzing what percentage of available liquidity they are able to capture, and how much of each order is filled. Specifically, the equities execution efficiency functionality allows clients to view the total number of shares available at the NBBO, across all exchanges, and to measure what percentage of available shares are executed for a given order. This depth of analysis provides invaluable summary information, which is critical for customers to achieve best execution, make more informed trading decisions and remain fully compliant with associated regulations.

Mark Davies, CEO of S3, commented on today's news, "We have complemented our innovative Best Execution Analytics platform with the addition of equities execution efficiency functionality in order to provide a deeper level of insight than has historically been available. The enhanced platform provides significant value to our customer base and furthers S3's longstanding history of innovation in providing critical execution insight, thereby improving trust by promoting a fairer trading environment. The new equities execution efficiency capabilities demonstrate our commitment to enhancing transparency in the securities markets."

S3's Best Execution Analytics platform enables clients to conduct comprehensive execution quality analysis, examine historical prices and orders, and compare their executions against other trades in the market. Additionally, it simplifies the reporting process, allowing customers to better comply with regulatory mandates including SEC Rules 605 and 606. The platform enables clients to navigate today's often convoluted market structure, and attain more detailed insights on their equities orders by analyzing a multitude of different market scenarios across the growing number of available execution venues.

Davies concluded, "S3 continues to cement its position as the leading provider of execution quality analytics and regulatory compliance tools not only for equities, but also for options and fixed income securities. We look forward to unveiling additional enhancements to our software platform in the coming months as we constantly strive to provide our customers with the most impactful tools available to achieve best execution, optimize trading and remain compliant. We look forward to onboarding additional customers to our analytics platform and to enhancing our product suite on an ongoing basis."

About S3

S3 is a financial services software company that provides innovative solutions to monitor and analyze trade execution, facilitate transparency, and simplify regulatory compliance for options, equities, and fixed income securities. The Company's products are used today by many of the world's largest financial institutions, broker-dealers, exchanges, bulge bracket and retail banks, and market makers to deliver market structure analytics and best execution reporting. S3 leverages its proprietary software to provide third-party trade verification and optimize trade execution for both the U.S. and Canadian markets.

