S3 Partners Adds Two Seasoned Sales Professionals From Hazeltree Treasury Solutions and ENSO Financial Analytics

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S3 Partners ("S3"), a market-leading financial technology and analytics firm, today announced the hiring of Dean Fabrizio and John Clancy as Directors of Business Development. The two will help S3 to sell software, data and apps, leveraging relationships across the alternative investment community, banks and other financial institutions.

"We are excited to welcome Dean and John to our rapidly growing sales team, and expect our channel partners will share the same excitement in working with these two consummate professionals," remarked Bob Sloan, Managing Partner of S3 Partners. "Their years of experience and expertise in sales and business development in the capital markets fintech space will help S3 identify and secure new and diverse partners and clientele and continue to grow as a market leader in integration services, financial data and analytics."

"S3 has established itself as the market standard in delivering leading market analytics and data to every player type," said Fabrizio. "I am excited to work closely with the firm's channel partners, including Bloomberg, Citco, Refinitiv, FactSet and Nasdaq, to expand the reach of our capabilities and value-adding applications."

"I have known S3 and its quality products for years am glad to be selling them rather than competing against them," said Clancy. "The firm's reputation for cutting edge technology and data speaks for itself, and I look forward to building on S3's recent momentum to bring its exciting capabilities to a wider range of partners on both the buy and sell-side."

Dean Fabrizio joins S3 with 12 years of Prime Brokerage experience, most recently from Hazeltree Treasury Solutions and ENSO Financial Analytics, where he was Director of Sales and Business Development. He has held roles in Client Coverage, Relationship Management and Sales in the Prime Brokerage divisions of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs

John Clancy brings two decades of experience in the financial industry to S3, where he was most recently a Sales Director for ENSO Financial Analytics and LUX Fund Technology & Solutions. Previously, he held roles in Operations, Portfolio Analytics, and Trading at Bank of America and BNP Paribas.

About S3 Partners

S3 Partners, LLC is a market-leading integration software and data company that sits between any bank reporting portal and every client workflow, delivering security-level information to Excel, in any language and to any platform. Clients use S3's technology and data to create better outcomes at every point in the investment process: Portfolio Management, Trading and Execution, Risk Management, and Treasury Operations. Its most used product, BLACK APP, is the market standard for real-time Short Interest and Securities Finance data for more than 40,000 securities on desktops globally. S3 is the market standard source for the financial news media such as WSJ, Bloomberg, CNBC and FT. S3 maintains an exclusive distribution platform through unique relationships with its channel partners: Citco, Bloomberg, Refinitiv, Factset and Nasdaq.

