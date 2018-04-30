S3 Partners Publishes Essay on Why the Blockchain Revolution is on Hold Until There is Better Data

"Technology has revolutionized trading, execution and investing—and the pace of change is only accelerating today," explains Sloan. In his view, we are at a "blue pill or red pill" moment for the financial markets, a familiar concept for fans of The Matrix: "We can choose to see reality as it's presented to us, or as it truly is. What if data were available to see the flaws, the gaps, and the distortions that form the basis of the financial markets today?"

Sloan utilizes a paradigm shifting analogy that equates data, particularly financial data, to petroleum and the vertically integrated process that converts underground crude into a product consumers can purchase for their cars. He proposes that the problem with financial data is that the infrastructure for data technology has been siloed, rather than vertically integrated to capture what he refers to as financial crude and to distill it for consumption.

Distributed ledger systems, such as blockchain, hold great promise, but Sloan asserts that they will lead to something quite counterintuitive: "Settlement cycles will go to zero, but price discovery will get harder and harder."

Sloan offers a counterpoint to the view that blockchain will be an irresistibly disruptive force: "Wall Street is skilled at separating price and value, time and money, speed and risk—for all of you thinking that DLT will replace prime brokerage, custody, swaps and revolutionize capital markets, think invisible ink."

Interested parties may read Sloan's full essay by clicking here: https://www.thestreet.com/technology/why-the-blockchain-revolution-is-on-hold-until-there-is-better-data-14569523

About S3 Partners

Founded in 2003, S3 Partners is a market-leading financial technology and analytics firm with approximately $2 trillion in Assets under Analytics ("AuA"). Clients use our BLACKLIGHT Treasury Management SaaS platform, securities finance data, and short interest analytics for better outcomes in their investing, trading, counterparty risk and treasury management.

S3's homegrown, vertically integrated technology can be quickly customized so that investment, risk, and operations professionals can "report on anything and oversee everything." S3's data and analytics are seen by over 600,000 global market professionals every trading day on Bloomberg and Reuters. For more information about S3 Partners, please visit s3partners.net.

Media Contact

Kekst for S3 Partners

Michael D. Herley / Peter J. Hill

212-521-4897/4859

Michael.Herley@kekst.com or Peter.Hill@kekst.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/s3-partners-publishes-essay-on-why-the-blockchain-revolution-is-on-hold-until-there-is-better-data-300639412.html

SOURCE S3 Partners

Related Links

http://www.s3partners.net

