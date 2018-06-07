S3 Partners to Supply Real-Time Short Interest Analytics to Nasdaq Listed Companies

"S3 is excited to offer Nasdaq-listed companies access to market-leading data, analytics, and insights that will help all members of the C-Suite and boards of directors to better understand and explain real-time price movements in their shares," remarked Bob Sloan, Managing Partner, S3 Partners. "Our clients leverage our enterprise software and award-winning analytics for better outcomes in their investment processes, risk management, counterparty relationships, and investor relations activities. We look forward to helping the senior leadership of Nasdaq companies tap into the best data and apply powerful analytical methods to better understand and adapt to market behavior—both long and short."

The S3 Partners analytics will deliver valuable insights to Nasdaq companies, including:

Real-time short interest forecasts on per share, percentage-of-float, and notional basis without having to wait 3 weeks for published numbers;

How short selling, short covering, long selling, and potential short squeezes drive and affect investor behavior;

Accurate finance rates; and

Comparative analyses of short interest trends and finance rates for industry peers.

As part of this offering, S3 is also available to consult directly with Nasdaq-listed companies about selling trends that the firm's industry-leading research desk is seeing in specific securities.

Nasdaq listed companies can sign up to view the S3 Partners data through Nasdaq company portal.

About S3 Partners

Founded in 2003, S3 Partners is a market-leading financial technology and analytics firm with approximately $2 trillion in Assets under Analytics ("AuA"). Clients use our BLACKLIGHT enterprise software, securities finance data, and short interest analytics for better outcomes in their investing, trading, counterparty risk and investor relations.

S3's homegrown, vertically integrated technology can be quickly customized so that investment, risk, operations and C-suite executives can "report on anything and oversee everything." S3's data and analytics are seen by over 600,000 global market professionals every trading day on Bloomberg and Reuters. For more information about S3 Partners, please visit www.s3partners.net.

Media Contact

Michael D. Herley, Kekst for S3 Partners, +1-212-521-4897, Michael.Herley@kekst.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/s3-partners-to-supply-real-time-short-interest-analytics-to-nasdaq-listed-companies-300661893.html

SOURCE S3 Partners

Related Links

http://www.s3partners.net

