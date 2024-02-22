S32 Names Dr. Andy Conrad as General Partner

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S32, a leading venture capital firm founded by Bill Maris after building Google Ventures, today proudly announced the appointment of Dr. Andy Conrad, a leader in the application of technology and advanced data science, as General Partner. Dr. Conrad previously held numerous senior roles at Google, having most recently founded and served as the CEO and Executive Chairman of Verily Life Sciences (previously "Google Life Sciences"). He has held positions at GV ("Google Ventures") and X ("GoogleX"), and, during his tenure, worked with DeepMind, Google Cloud, Google AI and other technical and business teams across the Alphabet ecosystem. He continues to serve as an advisor to Google.

Dr. Andy Conrad

Before joining Google, Dr. Conrad was the Chief Scientific Officer of Laboratory Corporation of America ("LabCorp"), one of the largest clinical laboratory companies in the world. He previously co-founded the National Genetics Institute, which grew rapidly before being acquired by LabCorp. Dr. Conrad earned a PhD from the University of California, Los Angeles.

S32's appointment of Dr. Conrad adds to the deep Google lineage of the firm's investment and leadership team, which includes S32 Founder Bill Maris , who previously founded and served as CEO of Google Ventures and was Vice President of Special Projects at Google and Alphabet, and S32 CEO Andy Harrison , who previously served as leadership at Google X and was an executive and the Global Head of Business and Corporate Development of Verily Life Sciences. Dr. Conrad's body of work at the intersection of enterprise software, AI, health technology and computational biology aligns well with S32's mandate to invest at the frontiers of technology across key segments of the economy.

"I have known the S32 team for many years. Joining a group of individuals I respect and trust made this decision clear," said Dr. Conrad. "S32 has an extraordinary platform, and I am excited to join the team and work with entrepreneurs growing businesses aimed at improving the human condition."

Since its founding in 2017, S32 has invested in numerous successful companies including Coinbase , Crowdstrike , Thrive, Relay , Cue and Auris , as well as more recent early investments in leading software and AI companies, including Cohere , Inceptive , Deel , Inworld , Gusto , Phaidra and BigHat .

"For the more than 25 years I have known Andy, he has always been an incredibly creative, interesting and effective leader – this is why I was delighted to recruit him to join Google and why I am delighted once again to work with him at S32," said Bill Maris, Founder of S32. "I look forward to where his creativity and insights will take us."

"Andy is precisely who we want on our side working on behalf of our entrepreneurs and investors," said Andy Harrison, CEO and General Partner of S32. "He not only dreams big, he's a world-class founder and business builder. Andy adds tremendous firepower to our firm."

Andy's appointment builds upon a strong year for S32, having closed Fund 5 , an oversubscribed $525 million fund, and growing its total assets under management to $2 billion.

About S32

S32 is a venture capital firm investing at the frontiers of technology. Founded by Bill Maris, the team has vast experience building iconic companies. S32's goal is to accelerate the discovery, development, and distribution of revolutionary technologies that improve the human condition. The firm invests across the entirety of technology. This includes artificial intelligence, enterprise software, cybersecurity, fintech, quantum computing, computational biology, and biotechnology.

Contact

Kara Curtis

Prosek Partners

Vice President

[email protected]

SOURCE S32