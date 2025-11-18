S4 Capital's Monks Technology Services and Hydrolix Partner to Deliver Real-Time Observability for Media and Entertainment Companies Modernizing Infrastructure

Strategic partnership combines Monks' cloud transformation expertise with Hydrolix's high-performance data analytics platform to solve cost and complexity challenges for broadcasters and streaming providers.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monks Technology Services, an experience-led, AI-first, Technology Services integrator as part of S4 Capital plc, today announced a strategic partnership with Hydrolix , a real-time data analytics platform purpose-built for high-volume, high-cardinality data. The collaboration enables broadcasters, OTT platforms, and streaming companies to achieve real-time observability across hybrid cloud and CDN environments—without the cost or operational burden of legacy monitoring platforms.

As media companies migrate broadcast and streaming operations to the cloud, scaling observability has become increasingly challenging. Traditional monitoring and observability platforms have become cost-prohibitive at scale , forcing trade-offs between data retention, query performance, and budget. Monks and Hydrolix will solve this by unifying observability data across CDNs, client telemetry, and origin servers into a single high-performance analytics layer with sub-second query speeds and 25-50x compression. This combined with strong integrations back into the observability stack of choice can deliver real-time observability from the edge into the enterprise.

"Our clients are transforming production control rooms and global broadcast operations in real-time," said Rajiv Malhotra, SVP Partnerships at Monks Technology Services. "They need observability solutions that keep pace with hybrid cloud architectures and deliver enterprise-grade performance without breaking the budget. By integrating Hydrolix into our cloud transformation offerings, we help clients evaluate costs, streamline data visibility, and accelerate their modernization journeys."

"Media companies have been forced to choose between visibility and affordability. Together with Monks, we're delivering real-time observability that scales economically—precisely when broadcasters and streamers need it most," said Heather Mellish, VP of Partnerships at Hydrolix. "With this partnership, streaming content providers can achieve 5-second ingest latency, which includes data enrichment, transformation, indexing and compression; reliable subsecond ad hoc query latency, and ultra low-cost storage. We are the fastest, most affordable real time analytics solution on the market."

Key Benefits and Capabilities:

Unified multi-CDN observability to correlate data from multiple CDN providers, client telemetry, ad servers, and origin logs for complete end-to-end visibility.

Real-time operational intelligence with 5-10 second latency from data ingestion to visualization, enabling immediate detection of streaming quality issues or outages.

Cost-optimized long-term retention with up to 25-50x compression on CDN data, eliminating tiering strategies and rehydration delays while storing years of data in hot storage.

Hybrid cloud support across on-prem infrastructure and cloud services during migration and steady-state operations.

Pre-built media analytics dashboards for ad verification, piracy detection, bot management, and client experience optimization.

Availability:

Hydrolix is available through AWS Marketplace and can be deployed as a fully-managed SaaS service, within a customer's AWS VPC, or as a dedicated instance in Monks-managed environments. Joint go-to-market initiatives will include technical enablement for Monks engineering teams and proof-of-concept deployments that benchmark cost reduction and performance gains against legacy observability systems.

About Monks Technology Services:

Monks Technology Services, part of S4 Capital plc, is a global digital transformation consultancy helping enterprises modernize infrastructure, accelerate cloud migration, and optimize content delivery across industries. With deep expertise in media, entertainment, and OTT technology, Monks delivers end-to-end solutions from strategy through delivery and managed services.

About Hydrolix:

Hydrolix is a real-time data platform that enables organizations to ingest, store, and analyze massive-scale digital operations and security data. The company's high-performance architecture delivers sub-10-second query speeds on petabyte-scale datasets while providing industry-leading compression that reduces storage costs by up to 98%. Hydrolix serves 650+ customers globally across observability, cybersecurity, AI/ML, and real-time analytics use cases. Visit Hydrolix.io for more information.

About S4Capital:

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised practices: Marketing services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 6,500 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. At the Group's last full year results, Content accounted for approximately 60% of net revenue, Data&Digital Media 24% and Technology Services 16%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

