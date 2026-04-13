S4CH Presents at Ohio Association of Community Health Centers Conference

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions 4 Community Health (S4CH), a mission-driven management services organization helping community health centers and other safety net healthcare providers streamline workflows and processes, will present at the Ohio Association of Community Health Centers (OACHC) conference in Columbus, Ohio on April 21 and 22.

"We are very excited to connect with other community health leaders and partners at the OACHC conference later this month," said Allison Bergmann, MHA, S4CH Chief Operating Officer. "This will give us a chance to showcase the work we're doing to unify operations, revenue cycle, EMR optimization, analytics, and automation so community health centers are able to scale and focus on delivering the vital healthcare services their patients depend on."

S4CH operates with deep expertise in community health centers (FQHCs), MSOs, IPAs, and value-based care environments, focusing on eliminating repetitive manual work to reduce staff burnout, capacity increase in patient care and engagement, and transforming raw data into actionable insights. Areas of opportunity for S4CH clients include improving scores and risk adjustment performance; increasing revenue; strengthening patient engagement and outcomes; tracking performance across operational, financial, and clinical domains; providing clear, elegant dashboards and reporting that support data-driven strategy and growth; and succeeding in value-based care by aligning performance with incentives.

About Solutions 4 Community Health

Solutions for Community Health (S4CH) is a mission-driven management services organization helping community health centers (FQHCs) and other safety net providers operate with greater clarity, efficiency, and impact. Created by entrepreneurial FQHC executives to solve the operational, financial, and clinical challenges care teams face every day, S4CH generates measurable results through AI, automation, analytics, and strategic expertise so healthcare providers can spend less time navigating systems and more time focusing on growth and improving care.

s4ch.net

For more information, contact:

Jeffrey Palmer, Director of Marketing & Communications

917-692-9174 / [email protected]

SOURCE Solutions 4 Community Health