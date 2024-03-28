SA World Launches on Injective to Boost Value of Gaming Ecosystem

Launch of SA World on Injective expands earning potential for players in the SA World ecosystem with digital assets and game development resources

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Injective, the blockchain built for decentralized finance, today announced the launch of SA World, its latest effort to incorporate GameFi into its industry-leading DeFi infrastructure. Developed by OneChain Studios and backed by prominent ventures such as Pantera, Coinbase, and Spartan Capital, SA World, previously one of the largest gaming networks on Polygon and BNB Chain, is the one-stop Web3 gaming destination offering an extensive selection of rewarding games alongside a comprehensive suite of streamlined and efficient game management tools.

The launch on Injective is a major move in supercharging the web3 gaming ecosystem. Following its transfer from Binance Smart Chain, SA World will offer players the SA Energy governance token ($SAE), NFT Heroes, and in-game currency $ASG token. Powering the gaming ecosystem's growth is Injective's groundbreaking L1 blockchain network, featuring lowest transaction costs and subsecond block times. With $SAE, players can unlock upgrades within the SA World's flagship RPG mobile game, Summoners Arena Idle RPG, fluidly transfer NFTs across games, and increase voting power in the organization.

"SA World's launch on Injective marks a significant stride towards enhancing the economic infrastructure for GameFi," said Eric Chen, CEO and co-founder of Injective Labs. "This integration unlocks SA World's full potential, leveraging Injective's cutting-edge technology essential for enhancing interoperability and maximizing asset value within the Web3 gaming industry."

SA World adopts a pioneering revenue-sharing model that prioritizes community interests, making it an equally rich resource for developers and gamers. The transparent format leverages their collective strength to innovate the project. The deep integration of accounts maximizes visibility for developers' new games, meanwhile rewarding players for participating. Besides Summoners Arena, which reached more than 500,000 players upon launch, gamers can play over 100 casual titles available through the PlayCity gaming portal. Meanwhile, developers can rapidly release games using the SDK library system. Integration into Injective immediately opens SA World's and Injective's ecosystems to 150,000 account holders and 7,000 NFT holders of SA World.

"We are thrilled to leverage Injective's unmatched L1 capabilities as its first major GameFi infrastructure platform. Their ecosystem is a strong fit with ours given its focus on interoperability, technology, and community synergistically together to create a new future for gaming," said Du Le, Founder, SA World.

Injective's SA World integration introduces a breakthrough infrastructure of NFT concepts. For game developers, NFT concepts are a ready-to-use asset suite that meet the industry's increasing scalability and integration demands while eliminating the hassle of managing plus coordinating in-game economies. Players are empowered to retain control and accessibility over their NFT assets through exclusive NFT VIP passes, which grant exclusive access to SA World's benefits on OpenSea, Magic Eden, and Dew marketplaces. NFT VIP Passes are seeing quick traction among the community already, reaching nearly $1M trading volume within 2 weeks of launching.

About Injective

Injective is a lightning-fast interoperable layer one blockchain optimized for building the premier Web3 finance applications. Injective provides developers with powerful plug-and-play modules for creating unmatched dApps. INJ is the native asset that powers Injective and its rapidly growing ecosystem. Injective is incubated by Binance and is backed by prominent investors such as Jump Crypto, Pantera, and Mark Cuban.

Learn more about the latest from Injective on Twitter/X or https://injective.com/ . Connect on Discord .

About SA World

SA World is a scalable and interoperable gaming infrastructure governed by $SAE. Play, collect, and enjoy exclusive privileges in SA World.

Website | Discord | Telegram | X (formerly Twitter)

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Injective