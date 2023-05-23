SA1NT EXPANDS MOTO DENIM COLLECTION WITH NEW 'ENGINEERED' LINE, DELIVERS CE AA RATING AT ENTRY-LEVEL PRICE POINT

News provided by

SA1NT

23 May, 2023, 11:00 ET

Mad Protection, Incredible Value – SA1NT's $199 ENGINEERED Riding Jean Combines Stylish Design with Next-Level Protection

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mad Protection. Incredible Value. SA1NT, a leading Australian motorcycle apparel company and innovators of the world's strongest single-layer denim, is expanding its moto denim collection with the introduction of an all-new, entry-level 'ENGINEERED' line. The ENGINEERED collection by SA1NT is 120% stronger than regular denim and delivers the same sleek, SA1NT style synonymous with its industry-leading, single-layer UNBREAKABLE line.

Continue Reading
SA1NT, a leading Australian motorcycle apparel company and innovators of the world’s strongest single-layer denim, is expanding its moto denim collection with the introduction of an all-new, entry-level ‘ENGINEERED’ line.
SA1NT, a leading Australian motorcycle apparel company and innovators of the world’s strongest single-layer denim, is expanding its moto denim collection with the introduction of an all-new, entry-level ‘ENGINEERED’ line.

At $199, the ENGINEERED riding jean combines a stylish design with next-level protection. A CE AA rating means riders are well protected while an engineered stretch delivers all-day comfort on and off the bike. SA1NT's ENGINEERED line comes standard with built-in hip and knee armor, providing high-grade abrasion and tear protection, and a reflective cuff for improved visibility among other motorists.

With the introduction of its new line, SA1NT has reengaged the North American market and has filled inventory at its Utah-based warehouse.

"We're thankful to have refocused our business after challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Aidan Clarke, SA1NT Moto CEO. "We've doubled down on our moto range offering and have expanded from just a handful of moto jean styles, to now offering several CE-rated jackets that look like fashion, but heavily protect the rider if things go random. We don't want style choices to compromise protection, and our SA1NT garments allow riders to look smart without giving up safety. We love to armor the risk takers."

On top of an expanded moto denim offering, SA1NT has developed a range of base-layer compression products that were developed in medical grade hosiery factories. From arm sleeves that can reduce forearm pump and grip issues, to compression socks that improve circulation and minimize swelling.

To date, SA1NT has successfully entrenched itself with riders around the world as the outright innovators in protective motorcycle apparel, because it did something other riding apparel brands had not – made technical gear that didn't look or feel technical. The brand plans to continue to expand its men's and women's apparel offerings in 2023 and will soon have several different cuts and colors available.

For more information, visit saint.cc, or follow along on Facebook (@saintridefastridefree), Instagram (@saint.cc) and YouTube.

About SA1NT
Founded in Melbourne Australia, SA1NT quickly grabbed attention throughout Australia as a brand started by riders, for riders. Its authentic brand mission to provide world-class protection without sacrificing style and comfort was a rally cry that riders could support. But its spirit of innovative technologies created a product built to withstand the unfortunate occurrence of a motorcycle accident.

SOURCE SA1NT

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.