Saab and CAE expand strategic partnership in support of Canada's AEW&C programme

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab has signed a teaming agreement with CAE to jointly pursue Canada's future Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) programme based on Saab's GlobalEye platform.

The teaming agreement for Canada is a continuation of the partnership established by the Global Cooperation Agreement between Saab and CAE announced in November 2025. It reflects the companies' shared ambition to deepen their collaboration and broaden the scope of cooperation across training and simulation.

Through this agreement, Saab further strengthens its offering for Canada's AEW&C programme by integrating CAE's advanced expertise in training. This collaboration will deliver fully integrated and scalable training and simulation solutions designed to enhance operational readiness and effectiveness for the Canadian Armed Forces.

"GlobalEye delivers cutting-edge multi-domain surveillance, offering long-range detection and advanced situational awareness across air, maritime, and land domains. We value the opportunity to further strengthen our partnership with CAE and to collaborate on the Canadian programme, which will also serve as a stepping stone for future opportunities," said Micael Johansson, President and CEO at Saab.

"CAE's world-class defence expertise will be critical to enabling a high-performance AEW&C capability for Canada," said Matt Bromberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, CAE. "Building on our longstanding collaboration and trust with Saab, this agreement reflects our shared commitment to delivering innovative, integrated solutions that strengthen operational performance and support Canada's defence priorities."

The agreement underscores Saab's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Canadian industrial base. By working closely with CAE and leveraging Canadian expertise, Saab aims to support the development of sovereign capability, drive innovation, and contribute to long-term growth within Canada's aerospace and defence sector.

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Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/183/4354223/4118924.pdf Saab and CAE Expand Strategic Partnership in Support of Canadaâ€™s AEW&C Programme https://news.cision.com/saab/i/saab-globaleye-,c3541610 Saab GlobalEye

SOURCE Saab