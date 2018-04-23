SAAB in Partnership with Ideal Glass Studios Presents: AYAKAMAY

NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SAAB Projects in partnership with Ideal Glass Studios is pleased to announce an evening with Japanese-American performance artist Ayakamay on Thursday, April 26th from 7-10 p.m at Ideal Glass Studio located on 22 E. 2nd Street. Ayaka will be debuting her mural, "Catastrophe" along with a live performance at Ideal Glass featuring international DJ group sensation In Flagranti. The evening will also include a special performance by Ideal Glass artist Willard Morgan.

An evening with Ayakamay featuring special guests In Filgranti and Willard Morgan. Thursday, April 26th at Ideal Glass Studios. 22 East 2nd Street, New York, NY 10003. © SAAB Projects Located on 22 E. 2nd Avenue in the Lower East Side, a neighborhood historically known as a hub for art and creation, the Ideal Glass mural has featured some of the most prolific artists of our time. Here, SAAB artists Ayakamay and Henry Quinson work to finish "Catastophe", Japanese-American Ayakamay's iconic interpretation of the maneki-neko the Japanese cat figure which is often believed to bring good luck to the owner. Photo © SAAB Projects.

Ayakamay will be presenting a one time only interactive performance that explores the themes of ritual, cultural exchange, celebration, and mourning. Known for her previous provocative performances throughout New York City, such as "Mimikaki," "Genderless" and "Unconscious Education," Ayakamay seeks to provide an experience that is both educational and thought-provoking. Ayaka's works have a pervasive foundation of cultural appropriation that entice with an exotic foreign allure, yet embody a strange familiarity and calmness that draws in and captivates the unsuspecting viewer.

In Flagranti, a DJ music group made up of Alex Gloor & Sasa Crnobrnja, will be performing as a part of their Hotfoot American tour before they travel over to the west coast. In addition to their independent, energetic DJ sets that span from the 1960s to present day, they will be performing their two singles produced with Ayakamay, "Kachi Kachi" and "MAKE MAKE, YOU LOSE YOU LOSE."

Doors open at 7 p.m. followed by Willard Morgan's performance at 7:30 p.m., and Ayakamay at 8:15 p.m. until she is joined by In Flagranti at 9 p.m.

For more information about this performance or to schedule an interview with the artist, please contact Trinity Lester at trinity@saabartprojects.com.

