Saab presents first Gripen F

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The two-seat fighter, developed in partnership with Brazilian industry, accelerates training and enhances operational performance.

On 2 June Saab had a rollout of the first Gripen F fighter to the Brazilian Air Force during a ceremony held at Saab´s facilities in Linköping, Sweden.

Gripen F is the two-seat variant of the Gripen E series and has been developed to meet the training and operational requirements of modern air forces by combining conversion training and combat capability on the same platform.

As the launch customer, Brazil played an active role in the co development of the two-seat variant, enabling direct industrial participation and long-term cooperation. Through an extensive transfer-of-technology programme, Brazil has trained hundreds of engineers and technicians while strengthening the advanced design and development expertise within its national industrial base.

"The rollout of Gripen F represents a shared achievement between Saab, Brazilian industry and the Brazilian Air Force, reflecting the deep trust we have built together over many years. Developing this aircraft together demonstrates the maturity of this collaboration. It represents not only a highly capable fighter for the Brazilian Air Force, but also the tangible outcome of sustained joint development and shared ambition," says Lars Tossman, head of Saab's business area Aeronautics.

Designed for an era of rapid transformation, Gripen F delivers world-class performance, sensors, and revolutionary architecture, mirroring Gripen E. The addition of a fully independent second cockpit enables instructor-guided missions in a fully operational fighter, giving trainee pilots realistic live mission conditions. Consequently, pilot conversion and preparatory training can be dramatically accelerated compared to conventional time, while enhancing operational effectiveness in high-threat environments through shared workload and improved mission command.

Before final delivery to the Brazilian Air Force the aircraft will be transferred to Saab's Flight Test Centre in Sweden, where it will start a dedicated flight test campaign.

The 2014 contract with the Brazilian government covers the development and production of 36 fighter aircraft: 28 Gripen E and eight Gripen F. Deliveries began in 2020 and to date 11 aircraft have been handed over. Saab has also received Gripen F orders from Thailand and Colombia.

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Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/183/4356710/4129950.pdf Saab presents first Gripen F https://news.cision.com/saab/i/saab-gripen-f-fighter,c3543340 Saab Gripen F fighter https://news.cision.com/saab/i/test-pilots-in-front-of-gripen-f-,c3543342 Test pilots in front of Gripen F https://news.cision.com/saab/i/lars-tossman-hands-the-first-gripen-f-to-the-brazilian-commander,c3543341 Lars Tossman hands the first Gripen F to the Brazilian Commander https://news.cision.com/saab/i/saab-ceo-micael-johansson-at-the-rollout-of-the-first-gripen-f-fighter,c3543343 Saab CEO Micael Johansson at the rollout of the first Gripen F fighter

SOURCE Saab