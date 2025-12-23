Saab receives ground combat orders from Lithuania

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab has received orders from Lithuania for the AT4 weapon as well as ammunition for the Carl-Gustaf weapon with a combined order value of SEK 1.3 billion. Deliveries are planned 2027-2029.

The orders are placed within a framework agreement initially signed between Saab and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, which enables Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to place orders for Saab's Carl-Gustaf M4 and ammunition as well as AT4 weapons.

"We look forward to continuing to provide the Lithuanian forces with the reliable, highly effective capabilities of our support weapon AT4 and specialised ammunition for the Carl-Gustaf system. Our solutions give soldiers precision and ease-of-use, enabling them to carry out their missions safely and with confidence, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's business area Dynamics.

Saab's 84mm ground combat weapons includes the disposable AT4 as well as the man-portable recoilless, multi-role weapon Carl-Gustaf. With their wide range of munition types, AT4 and Carl-Gustaf are able to handle multiple scenarios on the battlefield.

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 27,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

