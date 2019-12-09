Saab Receives Order for Components for the U.S. Marine Corps G/ATOR Radar

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab has received an order for components and subsystems in support of full rate production for the U.S. Marine Corps Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR), which has the U.S. designation AN/TPS-80.

The initial order value is USD 31.9 million and the contract includes options for additional systems over a five-year period. G/ATOR provides the U.S. Marine Corps with capability for air surveillance, air defense, and ground weapon locating missions in one single ground-based radar solution. Saab received the order from Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, the prime contractor for G/ATOR to the U.S. Marine Corps. Saab's order includes options for additional sets of assemblies and associated spares. Deliveries are anticipated to take place between 2020 and 2024.

"This contract further strengthens our partnership with Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation for the U.S. Marine Corps AN/TPS-80 program. The G/ATOR Full Rate Production (FRP) award allows Saab to continue to demonstrate its rapidly expanding local U.S. manufacturing capability in support of advanced radar systems and associated components," said Erik Smith, President and CEO, Saab Defense & Security USA.

Saab received the initial G/ATOR development order from Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation in 2007 and has been a major partner throughout the program development and low rate initial production. Saab will carry out the full rate production work in Syracuse, NY.

Saab Defense and Security USA LLC (SDAS) delivers advanced technology and systems to United States armed forces and other government agencies. Headquartered in Syracuse, NY, the company has business units and local employees in four states. SDAS is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Saab Group.

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defense and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.

