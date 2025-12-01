Saab receives order for mobile air defence from Lithuania

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab has received a third order for the Mobile Short Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) system from the Lithuanian Defence Materiel Agency. The order value is approximately SEK 1.4 billion with deliveries 2026-2030.

Saab will deliver a third battery of the MSHORAD to the Lithuanian Armed Forces. The system will be integrated by Saab into the JLTV 4x4 vehicles manufactured by Oshkosh.

"We are proud to continue contributing to keeping the Lithuanian skies safe. Our mobile air defence system can withstand even the most advanced countermeasures, giving the user the capability to plan for the expected and to successfully react to the unexpected," says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's business area Dynamics.

MSHORAD is Saab's vehicle-integrated mobile air defence solution, which acts as a protective shield for moving units. It consists of mobile radar and firing units based on the RBS 70 NG short-range air defense missile and the Giraffe 1X radar, all connected with a command-and-control system (GBAD C2) and datalink by a communication solution between the units. It offers quick and effective detection, identification and engagement of aerial threats.

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

