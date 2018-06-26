Saab Receives U.S. Government Order for Carl-Gustaf Ammunition

In addition to the munition types already in service with operators of the system, DoD has also placed their first order for the MT 756 (Multi Target) round. The 84 mm MT 756 is designed for combat in urban areas and for incapacitating an enemy under cover inside a building or similar types of fortification. The MT 756 uses a tandem charge to penetrate hardened structures and affect the targets within.

"The Carl-Gustaf, with its broad range of munitions types, has repeatedly proven itself in the most demanding environments. With the addition of the MT 756 munition to the DoD inventory, warfighters will have even greater flexibility to customize the weapon and munitions load to their specific mission," says Michael Andersson, President and CEO, Saab North America.

The Carl-Gustaf M4 is the latest version of the combat proven, shoulder-launched, multi-role weapon system currently being fielded with multiple armed forces around the world. It gives users a wide range of engagement options and allows troops to remain agile and effective in any scenario. Building on the system's already formidable capabilities, the M4 offers a higher degree of accuracy, lighter construction as well as compatibility with future innovations.

