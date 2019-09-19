Saab Selected as Combat System Provider for Finnish Squadron 2020 Programme

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with Finland's Ministry of Defence's proposition, the Government of Finland has today selected Saab as the combat system provider and integrator for the Finnish Navy's four new Pohjanmaa-class corvettes within the Squadron 2020 programme.

Saab has not yet signed a contract or received an order relating to Squadron 2020. Finland's Ministry of Defence has stated that the contract is scheduled to be signed on 26 September 2019 and that the order value will be 412 million Euro.

"This announcement marks a major milestone in Saab's relationship with Finland and we look forward to continuing to support the Finnish Navy's capabilities with our world-leading combat system expertise", says Anders Carp, Senior Vice President and head of Saab business area Surveillance.

The contract period will be 2019-2027 and the scope will include a range of solutions, including Saab's 9LV Combat Management System, related sensors and other systems.

All of the Finnish Navy's current vessels feature at least one system from Saab, with the majority of vessels operating several systems from Saab.

