Saab Signs Framework Agreement for AT4 and Carl-Gustaf Ammunition with the United States Government

"This framework agreement further strengthens our relationship with the U.S. Armed Forces, who have been users of our ground combat systems for decades. We see these continued investments as a clear proof that the customer values the flexibility and effectiveness of our systems," says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.

"Carl-Gustaf and AT4 have both been used extensively and with great success by U.S. forces in combat. They have both proven to be reliable systems. This new agreement will enable U.S. Forces to add new capabilities and be even more effective going forward," says Erik Smith, President and CEO, Saab Defense & Security USA.

This order was booked in Q2 2019.

Both Saab's AT4 and Carl-Gustaf (designated MAAWS in the U.S.) have long track records in the U.S. Since 1987, Saab has delivered more than 600,000 AT4s, both directly and under license, to U.S. forces. The Carl-Gustaf system has been a program of record in the U.S. since 2013 and in 2018 it was announced that U.S. Army will acquire the latest version of the system – the Carl-Gustaf M4 (designated M3E1 in the U.S.).

