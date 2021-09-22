Saadia Group Agrees to Acquire Luxury Footwear and Accessories Brand, Aquatalia

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saadia Group, a multi-brand, end-to-end platform known for being leaders in product manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, and distribution, proudly announced today that it has agreed to acquire the assets of its first luxury fashion label, Aquatalia, from Global Brands Group. The acquisition was approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York and is expected to close in the next few weeks.

Established in 1994 and crafted in Italy, Aquatalia is renowned for the finest combination of fashion, craftsmanship and comfort in luxury footwear - celebrating "functional luxury, versatile style and wearability".

Saadia Group is acquiring Aquatalia with the vision to enter the luxury footwear market. With Aquatalia's history of style and craftsmanship, Saadia Group sees it as the perfect label to begin their portfolio within the luxury fashion world.

Jack Saadia, Principal and Co-Founder of Saadia Group said: "The addition of Aquatalia to our growing family of brands strengthens our reach and the ability to serve additional consumers. We look forward to building this brand and are enthusiastic to continue to add to our portfolio within the luxury market."

ABOUT SAADIA GROUP

Saadia Group are the leaders in multi-category product manufacturing and retailing. Catering to a diversified portfolio of consumer products across multiple categories targeting all age demographics from Fashion Apparel in Men's, Women's & Kids, Footwear, Women's Handbags, Home Textiles, Furniture/Décor & Tech Accessories and more. Their strategic investments in fashion brands utilizes their broad experience and leverages a full complement of resources to grow and expand the business.

ABOUT AQUATALIA

Established in 1994, Aquatalia footwear adheres to the tradition of meticulous Italian shoemaking. Aquatalia offers the finest combination of fashion, quality and comfort in luxury footwear and is the first to mix distinctive Italian design with innovative weatherproof and stain-resistant technology. Bridging the gap between style and function, Aquatalia sets a new standard in fine footwear and accessories.

Media Contact:

