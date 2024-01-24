Saalex Acquires Spalding Consulting to Expand IT and Software Capabilities

CAMARILLO, Calif. and LEXINGTON PARK, Md., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saalex Corporation today announced the acquisition of Lexington Park-based Spalding Consulting, a leading provider of software development, information technology (IT), and engineering services to the defense industry. This strategic acquisition, valued at over $75 million, will grow Saalex's annual revenues to over $175 million, making it a formidable player in the aerospace and defense market.

The addition of Spalding's more than 430 talented professionals will increase the Saalex employee base to over 1,200 nationwide. Furthermore, this acquisition provides Saalex with an immediate East Coast presence near a key customer at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Patuxent River base.

Spalding will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Saalex, with the executive leadership remaining in place during the transition.

"At Saalex, we are continually exploring avenues for inorganic growth to complement our strong proposal capabilities. The acquisition of Spalding Consulting aligns seamlessly with our expansion objectives," said Travis Mack, Chairman and CEO of Saalex. "It allows us to grow our largest customer base, gain access to additional federal agencies, and enhances our software-development services. This move is a clear testament to our commitment to providing outstanding, authentic support to our customers."

"Joining forces with Saalex represents a significant milestone for us. We share a common vision of innovation and excellence in serving the nation's defense needs," said Barry Spalding, Founder and CEO of Spalding Consulting. "This integration will enable us to leverage our combined strengths and deliver superior value to our federal clients."

The Spalding Consulting acquisition reflects Saalex's ongoing commitment to invest in solutions that help solve federal agencies' most pressing technology and mission challenges. In 2022, Saalex acquired IT services company Netsimco to enhance cybersecurity, IT infrastructure, and wargaming support.

About Spalding Consulting

Established in 2001 in Southern Maryland, Spalding Consulting, Inc. delivers cutting-edge Information Technology (IT), Program Management, and Financial Management solutions to the Department of Defense. Spalding's team of highly skilled and quality driven professionals is dedicated to providing expert-level cloud and on-premise solutions to our customers. Spalding's big-data analytics and metrics-driven decision making platforms, together with our commitment to delivering quality solutions to our customers, has accelerated the growth of our organization and established our reputation as a leader in our field.

About Saalex Corporation

Saalex Corp. is a federal services contractor providing core competencies in the areas of test range operations and management, engineering and logistics services, cybersecurity, and IT services. Founded in 1999 by Travis Mack, Saalex Corp is headquartered in Camarillo, CA. Learn more at www.saalex.com.

