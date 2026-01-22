Saalex Corporation Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

Independent Assessment Validates Robust Cybersecurity Controls for Safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saalex Corporation, a leader in engineering, IT, and technical services for the aerospace, defense, and federal sectors, today announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, affirming the company's compliance with the 110 security requirements (consisting of 320 individual checks) of NIST SP 800-171R2 and its capability to safeguard Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) across operations.

The certification follows successful completion of an independent assessment conducted by a Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). It validates that Saalex has implemented robust security controls backed by disciplined policy, documented procedures, and a secure GCC High environment purpose-built for handling CUI.

At a time when fewer than 1 percent of Defense Industrial Base organizations have achieved a final CMMC Level 2 certification, Saalex Corporation stands among the first companies to reach this milestone. Government data indicates that only an estimated 431 to 452 organizations have successfully completed the assessment, which represents roughly 0.38 to 0.5 percent of the tens of thousands expected to require certification. By attaining Level 2 ahead of the broader industry, Saalex has demonstrated a level of preparedness that few contractors have achieved. This accomplishment reflects the company's dedication to meeting evolving Department of Defense requirements and reinforces its position as a trusted and forward‑leaning partner for safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information.

"Achieving CMMC Level 2 Certification demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting the mission-critical data entrusted to us by our defense and government customers," said Travis Mack, Chairman and CEO of Saalex Corporation. "This milestone reflects years of investment in our cybersecurity infrastructure and the dedication of our IT and security teams. As threats to the defense industrial base continue to evolve, we are proud to be among the companies meeting the highest standards for safeguarding sensitive information."

The CMMC program is a Department of War initiative designed to enhance the protection of sensitive unclassified information within the defense industrial base. Level 2 certification positions Saalex to support a broader range of DoW contracts requiring the handling of CUI, reinforcing the company's competitive standing in the federal marketplace.

With Level 2 certification secured, Saalex will focus on maintaining its current security posture while building toward CMMC Level 3 certification, which addresses the protection of Controlled Unclassified Information from advanced persistent threats.

Saalex Corporation is a leading defense and advanced technology company delivering Test Range Management, IT/Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Unattended Robotic Process Automation™, Software Modernization and Development, and Wargaming support to defense, space, and intelligence customers. For more than 25 years, Saalex has been a trusted government partner, providing mission-critical solutions that enhance operational readiness across undersea, surface, air, and space domains through innovation, technical excellence, and employee-owned accountability.

