Saalex Corporation Awarded GSA OASIS+ Technical & Engineering Domain Contract

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saalex Corporation, a leader in engineering, IT, and technical services for the aerospace, defense, and federal sectors, today announced it has been awarded the General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) contract in the Technical and Engineering (T&E) domain. This Unrestricted Multiple Award Contract (MAC), with a ceiling value of approximately $1 trillion, enables Saalex to compete for task orders supporting federal agencies' technical and engineering requirements through December 2033.

The OASIS+ T&E domain focuses on providing specialized engineering, geoscience, and technical professional services to government agencies. Under this contract, Saalex will deliver solutions in areas such as engineering design, development of machines and systems, materials science, and technical consulting services.

"This contract award represents an enormous opportunity for Saalex to expand our support of federal agencies' critical technical and engineering needs," said Travis Mack, Chairman and CEO of Saalex Corporation. "The OASIS+ vehicle strengthens our position as a trusted provider of innovative technical and engineering solutions across the federal government."

The contract scope includes requirements for specific engineering and technical professional skills performed by engineers, geologists, geophysicists, and technicians. These services are essential for handling specialized operating conditions and technical challenges faced by government agencies. The award encompasses both Saalex Corporation and its subsidiary, Spalding Consulting, Inc., expanding the company's capacity to serve federal clients.

This latest contract award builds upon Saalex's proven track record of providing exceptional engineering and technical services to defense, aerospace, and federal government sectors. The OASIS+ vehicle will serve as a crucial mechanism for delivering the company's expertise in Test Range Operations, IT & cybersecurity, Engineering, Robotic Process Automation, Software Development, and Training/Wargaming Support.

