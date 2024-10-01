Saalex Corporation Relocates Headquarters to Washington, D.C. to Support Strategic Growth

CAMARILLO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saalex Corporation, a leader in engineering, IT, and technical services for the aerospace, defense, and federal sectors, today announced it will move its corporate headquarters from Camarillo, California, to Washington, D.C. The new office will be located in the National Association of Broadcasters building at 1 M Street, SE, in the Navy Yard neighborhood, a vibrant district known for its proximity to federal agencies and innovative industries.

The move aligns with Saalex's long-term strategic objectives to expand its presence in the nation's capital, enhancing the company's ability to engage directly with key federal clients and industry partners. Washington, D.C.'s central location will enable Saalex to more effectively collaborate with federal agencies, including the Department of Defense and NASA, while also gaining closer access to policymakers and industry leaders.

"This relocation represents a pivotal moment for Saalex as we strengthen our roots in the heart of government decision-making," said Travis Mack, Chairman and CEO of Saalex Corporation. "The opportunities for direct engagement and collaboration with our customers and stakeholders in Washington, D.C. will be instrumental in helping us drive innovation and better serve our clients' critical missions."

In addition to positioning the company closer to federal clients, the new headquarters will support Saalex's continued growth in the areas of Test Range Operations, IT & cybersecurity, Engineering, Robotic Process Automation, Software Development, and Training/Wargaming Support. The move will also enhance Saalex's ability to attract top talent and foster relationships with industry partners and key decision-makers in the defense and federal contracting spaces.

Saalex's decision to relocate follows a series of successful expansions, including its recent acquisitions of Spalding Consulting (Lexington Park, MD) and IT services company Netsimco (Middletown, RI). The new headquarters in Washington, D.C. will serve as a hub for the company's ongoing efforts to provide cutting-edge solutions in IT, engineering, and mission-critical support.

Saalex Corporation is a leading federal services company specializing in providing Test Range Operations, IT & cybersecurity, Engineering, Robotic Process Automation, Software Development, and Training/Wargaming Support services to defense, aerospace, and government sectors. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional value and mission-driven solutions, Saalex has been a trusted partner to government agencies for over 25 years.

