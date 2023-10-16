INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAAM Inc., announces it has hired Corey A. Myers as the "Chief Commercial Officer" of SAAM Inc. Corey's responsibility will be National Sales of the S-Series technology.

SAAM Announces New Chief Commercial Officer

According to Rob Qualls, SAAM Chairman and CEO," Corey brings to our team an extensive history of success in promoting new products and services across the globe, and especially North America. Corey is a dynamic individual who I am confident will help SAAM achieve its sales objectives." Stated Qualls, "Corey is also an investor and Shareholder, so he personally has a vested interest in seeing SAAM become a successful company."

Said Corey Myers, "I am humbled and excited at the opportunity presented by SAAM. As an early investor for SAAM new venture, I have been enthusiastic about the SAAM technology since the beginning of this adventure."

About Corey Myers: Corey is a former Tesla employee (now retired from Tesla), serial entrepreneur, with significant start-up and exit experience in the software space. Corey spent more than 5-years with Tesla leading the Tesla Mobile Games division indirectly reporting to Elon Musk. Corey received his BS in Biology and Chemistry from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, participating in athletic activities including basketball and rugby. Corey has been a part of the start-up business community since graduating from Wittenberg University, including a successful exit of several start-ups. Corey currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio where he lives with his wife Kristen.

About SAAM: SAAM is a spectral technology company currently in development of smoke, fire, gas, and air quality detection devices, including the SAAM S-Series. SAAM currently has six patents issued and several pending for the S-Series technology. SAAM intends on launching its first product, the portable Air Quality and Safety device in mid-2024, with the hard-wired mounted smoke alarm to follow shortly thereafter. The S-Series of devices are pre-emptive and alert in seconds before a potential catastrophic event. SAAM is in development of a ceiling mounted device, and the first of its kind portable device.

Visit the SAAM website at www.saam.us.com

