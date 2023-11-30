SAAM Announces Sponsorship of Miller Vinatieri Motorsports

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAAM Inc., announces the company has joined forces with MVM Racing as a major sponsor.

Jack W. Miller Indy NXT Vehicle Jack W. Miller

According to Rob Qualls, SAAM Chairman and CEO, " Racing is synonymous with the City of Indianapolis, and especially open wheel racing. We are proud to announce our involvement and sponsorship of Jack W. Miller and MVM Racing, who will be driving an Indy NXT car after moving up from Indy Pro 2000 in 2024. Jack William is an impressive young man ready to make a major impact on the world of Indy racing. We were a minor sponsor this year, and because of Jack's personality and presence, we decided what better opportunity to step up our participation." Qualls also stated, "Our relationship with the co-owner of MVM, Jack Miller, co-owner Adam Vinatieri, and driver Jack W. Miller made stepping up our participation in MVM a no-brainer."

Said Jack W. Miller, "I am humbled and excited at the sponsorship by SAAM, The product technology SAAM is currently focused on will save lives and improve health by monitoring the condition of the air we breathe, the SAAM technology is very exciting, and anything I can do as an Indy NXT driver to help SAAM get the word out about this revolutionary device is worth the effort, even if we save just one life."

About Jack W. Miller: Indianapolis-area native Miller, 20, has been racing since the age of 3 and most recently competed in the Indy Pro 2000 championship for the last three seasons with MVM, scoring four podium finishes and three poles. He recently completed successful INDY NXT by Firestone tests at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Barber Motorsports Park and will drive the team's No. 40 entry next season.

About SAAM: SAAM is a spectral technology company currently in development of smoke, fire, gas, and air quality detection devices, including the SAAM S-Series. SAAM currently has six patents issued and several pending for the S-Series technology. SAAM intends on launching its first product, the portable Air Quality and Safety device in mid-2024, with the hard-wired mounted smoke alarm to follow shortly thereafter. The S-Series of devices are pre-emptive and alert in seconds before a potential catastrophic event. SAAM is in development of a ceiling mounted device, and the first of its kind portable device.

Visit the SAAM website at www.saam.us.com

Contact:

Christine Rucker

Executive Administrative Assistant

(832) 570-5596

[email protected]

SOURCE SAAM Inc